SPORTS HOCKEY NHL PROFESSIONAL PLAYERS ATLETE

The Montreal Canadiens’ Patrice Brisebois, left, and Washington’s Jan Bulis battle during a game in 2000. The last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup was 1993, when Brisebois and the Habs claimed it.

 GEORGE BRIDGES/KRT

The Vegas Golden Knights could well bring home the Stanley Cup, delivering the first NHL championship to a city that didn’t have a single major professional team until five years ago. Despite Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime loss in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, they had a two-games-to-one-lead over the Florida Panthers entering Game 4 on Saturday night.

The Panthers began play in 1993-94, a season in which the Montreal Canadiens were the defending Stanley Cup champions.