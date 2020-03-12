In an unprecedented move, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch has canceled all criminal and civil jury trials in Superior Court for the next 30 days as coronavirus concerns grow.
Later Thursday, officials at U.S. District Court in Concord said that effective immediately, all jury trials and grand jury proceedings scheduled to begin before May 1 are continued. Court-hosted naturalization events scheduled before May 1 are also cancelled.
Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau made the announcement Thursday as New Hampshire’s sixth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was announced by state health officials.
The trials will be suspended beginning Friday and rescheduled to later dates.
“We have not ever canceled jury trials as a result of a public health emergency, but in 2009 we did cancel jury trials several months a year because of the budget crisis, so we have had to handle a reduced jury trial schedule in the past. We do not have a huge backlog of cases in the Superior Court, however, any postponement of jury trials will affect the caseload,” Nadeau said in a statement.
The trial suspension means anyone who was scheduled to report for jury duty between March 13 and April 13 will not have to appear.
Those with a report date on April 14 or later are being encouraged to check the judicial branch’s website for updates before showing up at court.
Any plaintiffs, defendants or prosecutors involved in a trial scheduled for that period will be notified of new trial dates. The suspension of trials will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
“For the well-being of the public and our staff, the Judicial Branch closely monitors the guidance provided by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We continue to work every day to make sure the courts are accessible and safe,” Nadeau’s notice said.
The decision to cancel jury trials will have a ripple effect as busy courts try to reschedule, according to Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway.
Weekly trials are already scheduled in Rockingham County Superior Court into the fall.
“Whenever anything gets continued we have to find a new trial date and, unfortunately, when that happens things just continue to get pushed off for a longer period of time. Then you have the issue of speedy trial rights,” Conway said.
It’s possible that some cases could end up dismissed if a trial is delayed for too long, she said.
Conway said the trial suspension will also create issues for victims, subpoenaed witnesses, and others involved in the jury process.
Some criminal defense attorneys in New Hampshire also expressed concern.
“While I am glad that our judiciary is taking this pandemic seriously, there is also concern about speedy trial rights of pretrial incarcerated defendants awaiting their day in court,” said attorney Ryan Russman of Exeter.
Nashua defense attorney Timothy Goulden suggested that it may be a good time for the state to explore holding certain types of trials, such as a drunken driving case, via video conference.
Hampton defense attorney Andrew Cotrupi said the jury cancellations will be a “major” problem for the courts, but he realizes the health issues that could be created by jurors and others packing a courtroom.
“I understand it. It’s probably the right thing to do. You’ve got a lot of people milling about in close spaces for hours. The jury is basically a petri dish of humanity,” he said.
Union Leader staff writers Jonathan Phelps and Paul Feely contributed to this report.