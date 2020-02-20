It’s winter break and the kids are already getting antsy.
Whether you find your fun in the great outdoors or prefer to stick to indoor venues, there is plenty for you to do with the kids. Pick your passion, whether it’s indoors or outdoors. This is New Hampshire, where we don’t let the weather determine our plans.
So, here’s a peek at what’s going on during winter break. There are many other events to explore but be sure not to miss some of these.
1: Wolfeboro Bay Winter Carnival (through Feb. 29): An entire village will be set up on the ice on Wolfeboro Bay. Stop by the post office and local shops for treats. The carnival includes a week of activities around Wolfeboro, including at Abenaki Ski Area, Pop Whalen Ice Arena, and the Wolfeboro Inn.
Cheer on the participants at the big air competition, enjoy free ice skating, tinker at a snowshoeing workshop, jump on one of the sleigh rides or find out all about animal tracking and primitive fire building. There will also be an inflatable obstacle course competition, pancake breakfast and ski and snowboard races.
Its claim to fame might be as “the Oldest Summer Resort in America,” but Wolfeboro knows how to do winter, too. Free.
lakewinnipesaukee.net/ attraction/winter-carnival-2019
2: Biodiverse Pluriverse sneak peek (through March 1): Stop in Peterborough to see a sneak peek of a new exhibit titled “Biodiverse Pluriverse,” which opened this weekend at the Mariposa Museum.
This exhibit for all ages celebrates the diverse plants and animals on our earth (and beyond), as well as different cultural ideas for humankind’s role on a biodiverse planet, as glimpsed through the folk art of many cultures.
This sneak peek runs through the whole week and continues through March 31. The full exhibit opens in August. Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $8; seniors $6; children (ages 3-16) $5. Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center, 26 Main St., Peterborough.
3: Mt. Washington Valley Chocolate Festival (today): Now in its 31st year, the Mt. Washington Valley Chocolate Festival, also known as the “Sweetest Day on the Trails,” takes chocolate lovers outdoors, helping them burn some of those calories on snowshoes or cross-country skis while they collect their favorite sweets at participating inns and restaurants along 45 kilometers of trails.
With a purchase of a festival ticket, participants will enjoy dozens of chocolate treats prepared by area businesses and bakers, along with a tasting of Tuckerman’s beer, brewed in Conway, all included free. Two trailside stops will also offer chocolate martinis for sale.
The tour takes place today from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Find the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation at 279 Route 16-302, Intervale. Tickets are $35.
mwvskitouring.org/Chocolate-Festival.html
4: Ice Castles (through Feb. 29): If you have not taken a trip to see the Ice Castles in North Woodstock, then you have missed a fascinating outdoor adventure in a winter wonderland.
The award-winning frozen attraction is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include spectacular LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, hundreds of thousands of icicles, and much more.
Tickets are $15.99-$25 and must be purchased online by selecting a day and time slot. Slots are limited, but weekday evening openings are still available at this writing. Ice Castles, 24 Clark Farm Road, North Woodstock.
5: Larry and Raven (Feb. 29): With a skillful blend of illusion and telepathy, this husband and wife team brings wonder and mystifying insight to audiences of all ages.
Experts in psychic stunts, they perform acts of interactive mind reading, mesmerizing predictions and psychokinesis. But mom, what’s psychokinesis? Better Google it! Then grab some tickets and head to the show.
Saturday, 4 p.m. at the Dana Center at Saint Anselm College, Manchester. Tickets are $10.
anselm.edu/dana-center-humanities
6: Sky Watch (Tuesday): Reach for the stars with this program by the New Hampshire Astronomical Society at Prescott Farm Education Center in Laconia.
This beginner-friendly experience uses telescopes to observe the night sky. Society members will set up their equipment and choose the celestial targets. All are welcome.
Presentation begins at 6 p.m., with sky watch from 7-9 p.m. Free. 928 White Oaks Road, Laconia.
7:Tamworth Sled Dog Race 2020 (Feb. 29-March1): Bundle up the little ones and head to Chocorua Lake in Tamworth to watch some exciting mushing with sleds and skijoring in one of the longest-running sprint races in the world.
Sled dog racing has a long tradition in Tamworth, with competitors racing across Lake Chocorua since the 1930s. Arthur Walden while living in the village of Wonalancet. He also founded the New England Sled Dog Club in 1924, and ran the first sled dog race in the area. In 1928, Walden became the lead dog trainer and driver for Rear Admiral Richard E Byrd’s expedition to Antarctica.
With conditions permitting, the Tamworth Outing Club and the New England Sled Dog Club still run this race on the scenic expanse of Chocorua Lake and its surrounding trails. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free for spectators. Chocorua Lake, Route 16, Tamworth.
8: Bruins Alumni Classic (Feb. 29): Watch Boston Bruins legends like Rick Middleton, Terry O’Reilly, Bob Sweeney, Andy Brickley and others face off against the Crotched Mountain Wild. Get autographs and have your photo taken with the players.
Tickets are $10. All proceeds help support Crotched Mountain Accessible Recreation and Sports at Crotched Mountain. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sullivan Arena, St. Anselm College, Manchester.
9: Concord Wildlife Festival (Feb. 29 - March 1): Your kids will want to get their hands on some interesting animals at this interactive event that features two exhibits: the Diversity of Living Things and Animal Ambassador exhibits. Eric the Reptile Guy will also be on hand with some of his animal friends.
Come meet a sloth, a porcupine, an armadillo, an alligator and more. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $14. Free for kids younger than 2. Discount for groups larger than five. Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord.
10: Living Shores Aquarium (daily): Did you know there’s an aquarium in the White Mountains? The Living Shores Aquarium has opened next to Storyland in Glen.
Get your hands wet in interactive tide pools, take a walk through a tropical aviary and enjoy a special New Hampshire Species Exhibit. Touch stingrays, enjoy the fun and mischievous “Otter Experience” and don’t miss the sharks.
Open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission starts at $17.99 for seniors, $19.99 for ages 3-59. 850 Route 16, Glen.