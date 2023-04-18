Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died at 31, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Tuesday.
No cause of death was released for Smith, who was a member of the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season.
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died at 31, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Tuesday.
No cause of death was released for Smith, who was a member of the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Smith in the fifth round in 2014 out of Arkansas, where he was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior in 2013.
He played in 72 NFL games (two starts) and recorded 11 sacks and 80 tackles with the Jaguars (2014-16), Cincinnati Bengals (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018-19), Las Vegas Raiders (2020) and Houston Texans (2021).
During the 2019 season, Smith’s girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck and killed by a car while standing on the side of a highway in Cleveland.
She had exited Smith’s vehicle after it had a tire malfunction and struck a median. The couple just had a daughter together.
BOSTON — A 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard who is facing criminal charges for leaking top-secret military intelligence records online will remain in jail for now, according to court filings.
PARIS — A free climber known as the “French Spiderman” scaled a 38-story skyscraper in Paris on Wednesday to demonstrate his support for protesters angry about a pension law that will delay the age at which people can retire in France.
Late-night talk-show hosts were casualties of Tuesday’s surprise settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems, which robbed them of weeks of comic fodder by ending one of the most anticipated media trials in history before it even got started.
LIBERTY, Missouri -- An 84-year-old white man charged in the shooting and wounding of a Black teenager who mistakenly walked up to the man's house in Kansas City pleaded not guilty to felony charges on Wednesday during his first court appearance in the case.
The space race just got a new entrant. France’s Zephalto is offering passengers the chance to travel to the stratosphere in a balloon, starting at $132,000 per person in 2025.
The man charged with murder in the killing of four people in Bowdoin and shooting of three others on Interstate 295 Tuesday had just been released from prison and posted several messages on Facebook in the days before about his struggles and desire for forgiveness.
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday extended by two days a temporary block on limits set by lower courts on access to the abortion pill mifepristone in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to the drug’s federal regulatory approval.
WASHINGTON -- Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday plans to unveil a plan to raise the nation's debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, according to a source familiar with the plan.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Consumers across the country are finding themselves with more credit card debt than ever before, with American households carrying an average of $7,951 of debt by the end of 2022.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.