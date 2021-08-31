WEBSTER – Convicted of illegally buying town-owned property on the street he lives on, former town treasurer Bruce Johnson said he did so to prevent the land from being developed, according to court documents.
Johnson, 64, of Walker Pond Road, pleaded no contest in Franklin District Court Monday to two counts of violating the “public officials barred from certain private dealings” law for purchasing two lots in October 2019 from the town of Webster while he was treasurer.
The offenses are Class B misdemeanors, which the New Hampshire Department of Safety said are punishable by a fine of up to $1,200, but which unlike Class A misdemeanors, do not carry jail time of up to a year.
“State law prohibits a person from purchasing real estate valued in excess of $200 from the political subdivision at which he or she is employed except by competitive bidding,” Merrimack County Attorney Paul Halvorsen said in a statement.
Halvorsen said Johnson was fined $1,200 -- a total of $1,488 with fees, court records said -- and that Johnson “has stepped down as town treasurer.”
The arrest warrant issued for Johnson on June 7 states that the Merrimack County Attorney received a complaint alleging possible illegal activity and an investigation of records at the Merrimack Country Registry of Deeds found that Johnson had purchased two lots on Walker Pond Road for $7,000.
Investigator Michael Russell of the Merrimack County Attorney’s Office wrote in the arrest warrant that he spoke with Johnson on Feb. 23, 2021 and that “He (Johnson) said that he knew that the town owned the land and he wanted to buy it to ensure that it was not developed and that he was the treasurer at the time.”
It was not immediately known how close the lots are to Johnson’s home.
Minutes from the Nov. 21, 2019 meeting of the Webster Planning Board said Bruce and Katherine Johnson of Walker Pond Road submitted a notice to merge lots 6-113 and 6-114 on Walker Pond Road and that “after a brief discussion,” the board chairperson “signed the form.”
Selectmen Chairman David Hemenway did not respond to an e-mail asking if the town plans to pursue any other action against Johnson.