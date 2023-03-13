Longtime New York Yankees first baseman and outfielder Joe Pepitone died at age 82, the team announced Monday.

Pepitone was a three-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star selection during his eight seasons in the Bronx (1962-69). He went on to play for the Houston Astros (1970), the Chicago Cubs (1970-73) and the Atlanta Braves (1973).