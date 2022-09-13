HAVING SHOWCASED the first two episodes of its country music family melodrama “Monarch,” Fox doubles down on its Nashville bona fides with the “Academy of Country Music Honors” (8 p.m.). Expect performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, the Warren Brothers and Trace Adkins, who co-stars in “Monarch” opposite Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon. “Monarch” begins its regularly scheduled time slot next Tuesday.
• “The Come Up” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) follows young artists, actors and “disruptors” as they try to make their mark on New York’s downtown bohemia just recovering from COVID lockdown.
While not a reality contest or a competition, this has the feel of “The Real World” or “Project Runway,” shows in which young characters are encouraged to talk about themselves endlessly and define and promote their “brands” in ways that viewers can either follow, root for or hate-watch.
While it’s understandable how contestants on the old “Runway” could move and shake and innovate in a New York dormitory provided by their Aunt Heidi and Uncle Tim, following the whippersnappers featured on “The Come Up” requires a real suspension of disbelief. One of the participants claims that New York is simply the only place he could thrive and bring his vision to life. Well, as Dana Carvey’s old “SNL” Church Lady used to say, “Isn’t that special.”
With sky-high rents, and many businesses and apartments warehoused as tax shelters or reduced to pied-a-terres for an elite clientele, New York has become forbiddingly expensive.
Even Darren Star, a popularizer of fantasies like “Sex and the City,” has set his new New York fairy tale, “Uncoupled,” in the realm of the unreachable. Its main character, Michael (Neil Patrick Harris), is a real estate broker who specializes in selling apartments to the 1%. So, New York City is about as welcoming to young artistic dabblers as, say, Dubai. The days of the bohemia celebrated in “Rent” are tales from a different century.
It would be far more believable, and interesting, to follow artistic strivers in a more realistic and affordable setting, like Detroit, Buffalo, Oklahoma City — anyplace you don’t need a trust fund to survive, and where they might rub shoulders with fewer media-savvy types.
“The Come Up” can also be streamed on Hulu.
• Josh Charles (“The Good Wife”), narrates “Facing Suicide” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings), a documentary that hopes to destigmatize a phenomenon that claims the lives of more than 45,000 Americans a year and leaves many more loved ones, children, parents and family members scarred for life.
If that number sounds shocking, it’s sobering to remember that it’s a fraction of the number of Americans who contemplate taking their own life every year.
Firearms are involved in roughly half of suicides, because, unlike so many other methods, they are gruesomely efficient and effective. Those who see the gun question as only a “freedom” issue are in deadly denial about firearms’ role in America’s suicides.
The makers of “Facing” hope to promote awareness and show friends and relatives how to take appropriate action to help those in need.
Other highlights
• The reluctant heir (Al Pacino) to a crime family finds his life unraveling in the 1974 sequel “The Godfather Part II” (6:30 p.m., Sho2). Look for a cameo from B-movie director Roger Corman as a senator in the scene when Michael declines to take the Fifth Amendment.
• A morning show host dies after a home invasion on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Participants get one last chance to shine before tomorrow’s results show on “America’s Got Talent” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• If it’s snipers, it must be Belgium on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A desperate oligarch schemes to escape on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
A saboteur threatens a planned flight to Mars in the 1966 adventure “Thunderbirds Are GO” (9:45 p.m., TCM, TV-G). Adapted from a popular U.K. kids series and filmed in “SuperMarionation,” it features puppets as action figures. Matt Stone and Trey Parker would honor this tradition with their deliriously profane 2004 satire “Team America: World Police.”
Series notes
“The Bachelorette” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Good grief on “Leonardo” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Secrets spill after a sudden accident on “Devils” (9 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “Password” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (10 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Serena Williams, Justin Long and Ellie Goulding on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Rosie O’Donnell, Kevin Smith, Megan Giddings and Rick Smith visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
Jean-Luc Godard, the European filmmaker and cinematic rule-breaker regarded as one of the most influential, uncompromising and at times befuddling artists of his era, once declaring "a film should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order," has died at 91.
Security video from a Virginia Howard Johnson hotel showed the same grisly scene playing out twice in late 2021, a detective testified in court Monday: Anthony Robinson wheeling a shopping cart to room 336 and then emerging some time later pushing what appeared to be a body.
A New York woman was sentenced to four months in federal prison for disruptive behavior that led an American Airlines flight to be diverted last year. An indictment accused her of assaulting a fellow passenger and intimidating a flight attendant, and Arizona police said at the time she had u…
DEAR HELOISE: I purchased a glass shaker at my local store. These are the shakers you see on your table in Italian restaurants for shaking out Parmesan cheese or crushed red pepper. The holes on top are ideal for distributing just enough baking soda to freshen litter after scooping.
DEAR ABBY: I am a teenage girl who has recently discovered I am bisexual. I told a few close friends, and I’m happy to say they have accepted me. Nothing has changed. I have not told any of my family yet. I know my parents will support me, but the problem is two of my four siblings. They con…