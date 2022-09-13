HAVING SHOWCASED the first two episodes of its country music family melodrama “Monarch,” Fox doubles down on its Nashville bona fides with the “Academy of Country Music Honors” (8 p.m.). Expect performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, the Warren Brothers and Trace Adkins, who co-stars in “Monarch” opposite Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon. “Monarch” begins its regularly scheduled time slot next Tuesday.

• “The Come Up” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) follows young artists, actors and “disruptors” as they try to make their mark on New York’s downtown bohemia just recovering from COVID lockdown.