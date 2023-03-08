FOX INTRODUCES the new dating series “Farmer Wants a Wife” (9 p.m., TV-PG). Reactions should range from serious cringe to “What took them so long?”

The “Farmer” formula has been tried out in 32 countries worldwide. And unlike ABC’s version of “The Bachelor,” “Farmer” appears to have resulted in relationships that have endured after the camera crews departed. According to Fox, the series has led to 180 marriages, resulting in 410 children.