DO NETWORKS still matter? Having spent a lot of time in yesterday’s column ruminating about the deeper meanings of “Fantasy Island,” I also have to give Fox credit for its crime anthology series “Accused” (9 p.m., TV-14).
I like “Accused” because I’m a sucker for anthology dramas that showcase talents both well-known and emerging. I like stories with a beginning, middle and an end. And the fact that these stories are one and done is a nice antidote to the lingering nature of streaming dramas and docu-dramas. “Accused” is an Americanized version of a BBC drama, but at least it’s new to our shores and our eyeballs.
For better or worse, tonight’s episode is typical of the series. “Samir’s Story” involves an immigrant striver (Adam Bakri), a Syrian-born medical student who moonlights as a ride-share driver.
Actually, his medical-student status is in limbo. He’s about to take an entrance exam for the fourth time when he’s bedazzled and distracted by an attractive client (Julia Golandani Telles), a fetching real estate agent with her face emblazoned on billboards all over town. Samir’s heart may not have been in medicine in the first place. He seems to be going through the motions to please his martyr/mom (Ann Bedian), who dragged him from the rubble of their war-torn country after a bomb killed Samir’s surgeon dad.
The beauty of “Accused” is that it plays with time, teasing viewers with scenes of a murder trial without revealing — until the last moments — either whodunit or to whom it was done.
It’s a good hook. But it’s one that requires laborious explication, a pile of backstories that can slow things to a crawl. Every episode of “Accused” I have screened has seemed both longer than an hour, and reminded me, old codger that I am, that anthology series like “The Twilight Zone” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” told far more complicated tales in a brisk 30 minutes.
Maybe the reason that those old series worked is that their narratives were adapted from short stories and magazine pulp stories that were first intended for an audience of readers. Good short story writers don’t need to spoon-feed details quite as much as television dramas aimed at scattered attention spans.
I am hardly the only critic or industry figure to decry the rise in reboots and the dearth of original stories. Decades ago, director Steven Spielberg worried about the effect that a lack of readers would have on the culture of the movies. To look at it from another angle, look at how one new original book series, J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,” has created a flourishing entertainment industry.
The kinds of short stories that inspired “The Twilight Zone” don’t exist anymore because there aren’t pulp magazines to publish them or money to be made writing them.
I’ve always fantasized about a solution to this creative dilemma. Instead of spending $350 million on the 17th new Spider-Man movie, offer $10,000 to 35,000 writers to come up with one original short story. You might find gold in a pile that high! As Simon Cowell tells us, “America’s Got Talent.” Maybe we just aren’t paying attention.
• Netflix streams the comedy special “John Mulaney: Baby J.”
Other highlights
• Drug dealers infest a national park on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Stockholm syndrome on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A news anchor may have been killed to stop an investigation on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• The three-part “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS, check local listings) report “America and the Taliban” concludes.
Cult choice
After a plane crash, a magazine feature writer (Anne Heche) is stranded on a deserted Pacific island with her gruff pilot (Harrison Ford) in the 1998 Hollywood throwback adventure comedy “Six Days, Seven Nights” (9 p.m., MoMax).
Series notes
An awkward crush on “Night Court” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Proving Kendra’s innocence on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Illicit arms sales on “The Rookie” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... George and Rosie consult a TV judge on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
“The Wall” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A killer strikes back on “The Rookie: Feds” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Serial killer cases date back decades on “Will Trent” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Brooke Shields, Clint Smith and Weyes Blood sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jude Law and Joshua Jackson are guests on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Nathan Lane and Rep. Katie Porter and the cast of “Juliet” visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
