DO NETWORKS still matter? Having spent a lot of time in yesterday’s column ruminating about the deeper meanings of “Fantasy Island,” I also have to give Fox credit for its crime anthology series “Accused” (9 p.m., TV-14).

I like “Accused” because I’m a sucker for anthology dramas that showcase talents both well-known and emerging. I like stories with a beginning, middle and an end. And the fact that these stories are one and done is a nice antidote to the lingering nature of streaming dramas and docu-dramas. “Accused” is an Americanized version of a BBC drama, but at least it’s new to our shores and our eyeballs.