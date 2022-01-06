HOW DO I put this gently? “Pivoting” (8:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox, TV-14) is about as unfunny and contrived a sitcom as I’ve seen. And I have been writing a TV column since the end of the last century.
You don’t have to be “old school” to find this dreadful. After the death of their best friend, three women in their early 40s vow to seize the day.
Amy (Eliza Coupe), a producer of a Long Island cooking show, resolves to stop avoiding domestic life and actually pay attention to her children. Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin), a mother of three, including a teen she suspects of being sexually active, begins to confront her true feelings about an unfulfilling sex life with her husband by losing weight and developing a crush on her new trainer. Sarah (Maggie Q), a harried surgeon, throws caution to the winds and decides to throw away a medical career and work as a bagger at the local supermarket.
There have been more far-fetched premises for a sitcom, but few accompanied by such trite and strenuously unnatural dialogue. While attending their friend’s funeral, the ladies actually get into an extended riff about their prom — as if they’ve developed nothing else to discuss in the last 20-plus years.
The whole venture screams: “How do we sanitize ‘Sex and the City’ for a network audience? And fail miserably?”
“Pivoting” and “Call Me Kat” will air regularly on Thursday nights.
• The Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block (midnight Sunday/early Monday, TV-14) has a new entry, “Smiling Friends,” completely in keeping with the showcase’s oddball philosophy. In these 11-minute shorts, employees of Smiling Friends, a philanthropic institution, set about comforting strangers with particular problems.
Cheerful Pim (Michael Cusack) is some kind of bug-eyed creature with a single hair emerging from his skull. For reasons unknown, Pim speaks in a Down Under accent. His lazy partner, Charlie (Zach Hadel), is an all-American dude.
Their first assignment is bringing joy to Mr. Frog, a dyspeptic and angry cartoon amphibian whose actions, insults and violence have seen him canceled from his hit TV show. In its short running time, the series opener manages to explore cancel culture, the weird TV habit of “replacing” a character at the center of a series and the weird trajectory of Pepe the Frog, the comic character who became an international symbol of the alt-right.
• Speaking of shows that have moved on after canceling their title character, John Goodman (“Roseanne,” “The Conners”) returns in “The Righteous Gemstones” (10 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA). Now entering its second season after a long hiatus, “Gemstones” stars Goodman as Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of a grifting Evangelical empire. But the series really belongs to Danny McBride as Jesse, his firstborn son, a bad boy who still sees himself as Eli’s rightful heir.
In this season opener, Eli’s story looks back to his past as a professional wrestler in a low-rent ring out of Memphis, where he padded his income as an enforcer for a local loan shark.
Jesse then looks ahead, contemplating a partnership with a Houston megachurch powerhouse, helmed by an Evangelical power couple (Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe) whose frantic Sunday gatherings resemble heavy metal concerts. They’re looking for investors in their Florida Christian family resort, a place for prayer and theme park fun, all at the expense of the local environment and endangered species.
Look for Eric Roberts as a figure from Eli’s less-than-sanctified past.
• A historical romance set in a supernatural realm where vampires, witches, demons and other creatures share a viciously enforced pecking order, “A Discovery of Witches” returns from Elizabethan England to the present day as it begins its third and final season on Saturday. Streaming on AMC+ and Sundance Now.
• The four-part, two-night limited docuseries “BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, A&E, TV-14) looks at a seemingly “regular guy” who created a violent alter-ego to terrorize Wichita, Kan. Concludes Sunday.
Saturday highlights
• The Eagles host the Cowboys in NFL action (8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN).
• A woman endures the mother of all difficult deliveries in the 2021 shocker “Labor, Lies and Murder” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• The search for a painting’s provenance brings a curator and a museum board member closer in the 2022 romance “The Wedding Veil” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS): Mass resignations; opening up political dialogue; the NFL’s underappreciated star, the kicker.
• The Raiders host the Chargers in NFL action (8:20 p.m., NBC).
• “Around the World in 80 Days” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) gets as far as Italy.
• Father and son face the new normal on the season finale of “Dexter: New Blood” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• “All Things Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) enters its second bucolic season.
• The high school madness of “Euphoria” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) enters its second season.
• Police enlist a crook to catch a thief on “The Rookie” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• “Vienna Blood” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) returns for season two.
• The gang faces doom with a party on “Yellowjackets” (10 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell star in the 1947 noir classic “Nightmare Alley” (midnight Saturday/early Sunday, TCM, TV-14). A 2021 remake directed by Guillermo del Toro is now in theaters.
Saturday series
Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
A new recruit on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r) ... “Next Level Chef” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
A “Blossom” reunion on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Legends of the Hidden Temple” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Rap rivalries can be murder on “The Equalizer” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Youth will be heard on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The worst that could happen on “Superman & Lois” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
Extremist militia groups “guarding” the border open fire on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... After an accident, Peter joins the sopranos on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Stolen weapons on “S.W.A.T.” (10:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14).