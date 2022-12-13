Frances Hesselbein was living with her family in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in the late 1940s when a neighbor asked whether she would be willing to take over a local Girl Scout troop that was about to lose its leader. At first, Mrs. Hesselbein declined.
“I’m the mother of a little boy,” she recalled saying, confessing that she “knew nothing about little girls.”
The neighbor did not give up. She later told Mrs. Hesselbein that if no new leader came forward, Troop 17 — more than two dozen 10-year-old girls who gathered weekly in the basement of a Presbyterian church — would be disbanded. Mrs. Hesselbein relented and agreed to serve for six weeks, until they could find “a real leader,” she said.
In the end, she stayed with the girls for eight years, through their high school graduation. She began ascending the local and regional ranks of the Girl Scouts until she was hired in 1976 to run the national organization at its headquarters in New York.
Mrs. Hesselbein led the Girl Scouts as chief executive for 14 years, recruiting new generations of members and volunteers, increasing the group’s minority ranks and modernizing its mission of empowering young women.
For her leadership of the Girl Scouts and her subsequent work training nonprofit executives, President Bill Clinton in 1998 awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
“Frances Hesselbein has devoted herself to changing lives for the better,” read the citation. “With skill and sensitivity,” it continued, she “has shown us how to summon the best from ourselves and our fellow citizens.”
Mrs. Hesselbein died Dec. 11 at her home in Easton, Pa. She was 107. Her niece Frances Eckman confirmed her death but did not cite a cause.
The Girl Scouts of the USA trace their beginnings to 1912, when their founder, Juliette Gordon Low, first convened a group of 18 “Girl Guides” in her hometown of Savannah, Ga. (The Boy Scouts of America had been incorporated two years earlier.)
Unlike the Camp Fire Girls, a group that primarily emphasized domestic skills, the Girl Scouts aimed to train young women in civics as well as homemaking, preparing them for active roles in society.
Millions of youngsters grew up reciting the Girl Scout promise, selling cookies and collecting badges to mark their mastery of new skills, which evolved over the years from tasks such as “clean and dress fowl” to the use of a computer.
When Mrs. Hesselbein took office, the Girl Scouts were in the midst of a membership decline attributed to the anti-establishment views that had taken hold among many American youths in the 1960s.
Under Mrs. Hesselbein’s leadership, the Girl Scouts sought to attract more members by lowering the age at which girls could join. Previously, the youngest members were Brownies, age 6. In 1984, the Girl Scouts admitted the first Daisies, age 5.
