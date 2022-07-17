Francisco Morales Bermudez, a Peruvian army general who seized power in a 1975 coup and steered the country to elections five years later, but also joined other South American strongmen in a clandestine network that left hundreds of political opponents jailed or presumed killed, died July 14 in the Peruvian capital, Lima. He was 100.
Morales Bermudez died of “complications due to his age” while hospitalized, said his son, Remigio Morales.
Morales Bermudez was among the last surviving leaders from the military-led juntas that held sway over much of South America in the 1970s and 1980s, often with support from Washington as anti-Communist allies despite widespread repression and rights abuses.
At first, Morales Bermudez stood somewhat apart from the region’s right-wing rulers. Days after taking power in August 1975, he vowed to keep alive some of the Socialist-style policies of ousted Gen. Juan Velasco, including nationalization of key industries and “militant, active anti-imperialist.”
He later drifted more in line with the other military juntas, courting U.S. support and aid and loosening state controls on the economy. Another major shift: aiding a regional network, known as Operation Condor, to arrest or extradite political opponents, many later “disappeared” as apparent victims of death squads.
The precise number of people killed after cross-border renditions under Operation Condor remains unclear. John Dinges, a longtime writer on Latin American affairs and author of the 2004 book, “The Condor Years,” said he has documented more than 650 cases. The repression, however, was part of a much larger wave of brutality by South American regimes against dissidents, opposition clerics, journalists and others that led to tens of thousands of people imprisoned or disappeared.
