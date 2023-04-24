Officials thought they had dealt with Massachusetts Central University, which the state’s Department of Higher Education said was “fraudulent,” with cease and desist orders in 2021.
But officials have now become aware that the site has resurfaced, offering “the finest educational experience in online learning” with accreditations from several agencies.
Dr. Roopika Risam, an associate professor at Dartmouth College, who previously sat on Salem State University’s accreditation subcommittee, posted what she later characterized as “tell-tale” signs that the university’s programs are “fictive.”
Massachusetts Central University did not respond to MassLive’s request for comment.
One “tell-tale” sign Risam noticed on MCU’s website was that the online school did not offer federal financial aid, which signals that the school lacks the accreditation that allows students to receive federal loans.
Risam also saw that the online school was not regionally accredited, which the professor said is the “gold standard” for higher education.
In New England, colleges and universities are accredited through the New England Commission of Higher Education.
On its website, Massachusetts Central University says it’s accredited by three private institutions – The Ministry of Higher Education, the United States Education Commission and the United States Distance Learning Association.
However, none of these accreditors are listed under the U.S. Department’s database of Accredited Postsecondary Institutions and Programs.
This isn’t the first time the fake university has popped up. In 2021, the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education first became aware of MCU and sent a cease-and-desist order which resulted in the college’s website being taken down.
Now, MCU is back online with a Facebook page too.
The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office said they’ve been made aware of the online college’s return and is reviewing what actions they may take, the office said.
In the meantime, the department encourages students who may have been misled by MCU to contact their office by filing a complaint or to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline at 617-727-8400.
For-profit schools like MCU are nicknamed “diploma mills” by the U.S. Department of Education, which says they are colleges that offer fraudulent degrees because they operate outside of the supervision of a state or professional agency.
Under the tuition section of MCU’s website, it says the online school offers customized payment plans, scholarships and an alumni discount that leverages fees up to 30% on the return rate.
“They really do a hard sell on the basis of [that] they will provide a cheaper education,” Risam said. “They’re not really providing an education, that’s the problem.”
For-profit schools like MCU are known for disproportionately targeting students of color and low-income students. Nationally, majority Black neighborhoods are 75% more likely to have a for-profit college than neighborhoods that are non-majority Black, according to a 2021 report from The Student Borrower Protection Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating student debt.
