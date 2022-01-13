MANCHESTER — Registration is now open for online-only, winter classes at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. Sign up, and commit to learning a new skill in the New Year. Classes are free and open to all, and dates and times vary.
This winter, the Loeb School is offering communications topics including two storytelling classes: An Introduction to Digital Storytelling and Ethical Storytelling. Writing class topics are Finding the Write-of-Way: Capturing your Journey in Words and If the Walls Could Talk: Preserving a House with Words. Classes in social media (Level Up Your LinkedIn Profile), public relations (Reputation Matters) and podcasting (Should Your Nonprofit Launch a Podcast in 2022?) are also available. First Amendment topics include an Introduction to Public Records Law and Common Exceptions to Free Speech.
Pre-registration is required for all classes, and full class descriptions and instructor bios can be found at loebschool.org.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications promotes and defends the First Amendment and fosters interest, integrity and excellence in journalism and other forms of communication by educating students of various ages and providing them with the tools and knowledge to improve their skill. Learn more about the School at loebschool.org.