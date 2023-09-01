FREIGHT

A backup of barges due to low water levels on the Mississippi along the Port of Greenville in Greenville, Mississippi, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The Mississippi River — the immense, quiet highway that courses down the middle of America, moving critical food, wood, coal and steel supplies to global markets — is shrinking from drought, forcing traffic to a crawl at the worst possible time. 

 Bloomberg photo by Rory Doyle

The cost to transport America's harvest from the Midwest to the rest of the world is soaring as shrinking water levels on the Mississippi River drive up barge freight rates -- with below-average rainfall forecasts offering no relief.

Barge spot rates as of Aug. 29 in St. Louis are up 49% from last week and 42% from last year at $23.34 a ton. That's up 85% from the past three-year average, according to Department of Agriculture data released Wednesday.