Dozens of drivers crashed across New Hampshire as they tried to drive in Friday's winter storm.
The storm dumped sleet and freezing rain over much of southern New Hampshire, while the northern reaches of the state saw a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
"It's been a mix of all kinds of different weather," said Andy Pohl, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Coos and Grafton counties got about a foot of snow by the time the storm was tapering off Friday evening, Pohl said.
Ice in Cheshire County downed trees and damaged electrical equipment in Walpole on Friday morning, knocking out power for many in the town.
The storm did not bring widespread power outages, and most of southern New Hampshire saw less than an inch of precipitation.
The Concord area got less than half an inch of freezing rain, while the Manchester and Nashua areas reported sleet.
But the lighter precipitation did not mean roads were safe. As of Friday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police reported 137 crashes and cars off New Hampshire roads.
By midafternoon, the storm was breaking up, Pohl said, and the snow, sleet and freezing rain were no longer falling steadily.
The weekend is expected to be cold, Pohl said, with highs in the 20s on Saturday. He said Saturday night lows will range from about 10 degrees at the coast, and between zero degrees and 10 below zero across the rest of the state.
But don't despair, Pohl said. It won't be cold forever.
"The real good news is Monday, we'll get above freezing," he said
The Seacoast could see temperatures in the 40s, with higher 30s inland -- warm enough to melt the layer of ice sure to be settling on sidewalks and driveways around New Hampshire.
Daytime high temperatures are expected to stay above freezing through early next week.