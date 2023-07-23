Frisbie Memorial Hospital’s new inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit is now open and accepting patients by referral. The acute rehabilitation team provides high-quality physical, occupational and speech therapy for some of the most severely ill and injured patients in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, such as those who have suffered a stroke, spinal cord injury, or other significant trauma.
“It’s no secret that there is a major shortage of inpatient acute rehab beds throughout New Hampshire and all of northern New England,” said Tim Jones, chief executive officer of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester. “This new unit is just one in a series of changes we’re making at Frisbie to better serve our patients, their families, and the community. The unit also will alleviate congestion at area hospitals that have previously had difficulty finding available rehab beds to which they could transfer patients for continued care.”
The newly renovated inpatient rehab unit, which opened on March 1, has 19 beds, including 15 private rooms, state-of-the-art gym equipment, and an Activities of Daily Life (ADL) suite.
The inpatient Acute Rehab Unit at Frisbie Memorial Hospital will care for its own patients transitioning to rehab, and will be a referral destination for hospitals throughout the Seacoast and the states of New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
Frisbie Memorial Hospital, which is owned by HCA Healthcare, is a 112-bed hospital serving New Hampshire’s Greater Seacoast region and Southern Maine. Visit frisbiehospital.com to learn more.
