Frisbie rehab

A member of the physical therapy staff works with a patient in the acute rehab gym at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

 Photo Provided by HCA Healthcare

Frisbie Memorial Hospital’s new inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit is now open and accepting patients by referral. The acute rehabilitation team provides high-quality physical, occupational and speech therapy for some of the most severely ill and injured patients in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, such as those who have suffered a stroke, spinal cord injury, or other significant trauma.

“It’s no secret that there is a major shortage of inpatient acute rehab beds throughout New Hampshire and all of northern New England,” said Tim Jones, chief executive officer of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester. “This new unit is just one in a series of changes we’re making at Frisbie to better serve our patients, their families, and the community. The unit also will alleviate congestion at area hospitals that have previously had difficulty finding available rehab beds to which they could transfer patients for continued care.”