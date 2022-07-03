3D mammography and bone density services now available in Rochester.
Frisbie Memorial Hospital recently opened its new Breast Imaging Center, located onsite in a brand new suite that is designed for comfort and privacy to ensure an optimum patient experience.
The Breast Imaging Center uses state-of-the-art technology, including 3D mammogram (tomosynthesis), breast ultrasound, breast MRI, and image-guided biopsy services to bring advanced capabilitites, with improved diagnostic accuracy, to detect breast cancer at its earliest stages.
“We are very excited to offer comprehensive breast imaging and bone density services to the community,” said Tim Jones, CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital. “With a focus on meeting patients’ needs and maintaining the highest standards of care, we have brought convenient access to innovative breast imaging services, close to home.”
According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, such as it may during a routine screening mammogram, when it is small and before it causes symptoms (like a lump in the breast that can be felt), it is easier to treat successfully.
For more information about the Breast Imaging Center at Frisbie Memorial Hospital, call 603-602-5460 or visit frisbiehospital.com.
Frisbie Memorial Hospital recently announced the addition of its new outpatient adult Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), which offers a broad scope of services that will help increase access to, and better meet the demand for, the acute behavioral health needs in the communities it serves.
