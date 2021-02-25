TWO OFFERINGS PUT the emphasis on how social media makes stars of those not yet out of their teens, or even high school.
Streaming on Apple TV+, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” follows the singer, just 17, as she writes and records new songs, discusses the influence of her family on her work and her talent, and her relationship with throngs that she refuses to call “fans.” She sees them as other people going through emotional turmoil that she is lucky enough to put into words and music.
A film by R.J. Cutler (“The War Room,” “Nashville”), “Blurry” offers viewers a meditative immersion in Eilish’s world. It’s close to 2½ hours long and comes on the heels of “Framing Britney Spears,” a much-talked-about documentary (streaming on Hulu) about the media’s relentless efforts to demonize young female talents.
• The six-episode docuseries “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers” debuts on Amazon Prime. It follows the players on one of the nation’s most elite high school basketball teams. Not only have they won back-to-back state championships, they have earned the attention of sports media and celebrity fans in a media capital. Part of the draw to this college prep school is the fact that many players are the sons of NBA players.
So don’t go looking for some Capraesque celebration of mere high school students rising to the top through grit, determination and great coaching. Many of these players were born basketball royalty. Of sorts.
Far from the rough democracy of basketball films like “Hoosiers” or “Hoop Dreams,” this reflects a different kind of elitism, amplified by a social media already drawn to familiar names and celebrity culture. In another entertainment era, this would be the team you’d be rooting for the underdogs to beat.
This comes on the heels of NBC’s “Young Rock,” an origin story of a movie star born to a dynasty of famous performers, passing himself off as an awkward striver. The message is clear: Celebrity worship trumps all.
• For the second week in a row, Hulu subscribers can stream a new movie already in Golden Globe contention. Directed by Lee Daniels, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” focuses on efforts by the government to harass the singer (Andra Day) as part of its anti-narcotics efforts, as well as on the FBI’s chagrin at her popularizing the anti-lynching ballad “Strange Fruit.”
Andra Day is hardly the first actress to play Lady Day. Diana Ross was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal in the 1972 musical “Lady Sings the Blues.” In 1977, director Martin Scorsese cast Diahnne Abbott as a singer very much based on Holiday in his ambitious but flawed musical “New York, New York,” which produced a standard for late-career Frank Sinatra, profiled in the 1992 CBS miniseries, “Sinatra,” starring Leata Galloway as Billie Holiday. The film makes much of the fact that Sinatra learned a lot about phrasing from her performances.
Other highlights
• A military contractor vanishes on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
• A bride wonders who is trying to sabotage her big day in the 2020 shocker “Brutal Bridesmaids” (8 p.m., LMN, TV-PG).
• A party planner flirts with the head of a toy company in the 2019 romance “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” (9 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Talent from James Corden to Judi Dench try to breathe life into the 2019 film adaptation of the musical “Cats” (7 p.m., HBO Family).
• Erin awaits the governor’s decision on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Connie Stevens, Dean Jones and Cesar Romero star in the low-budget haunted-house horror film “Two on a Guillotine” (6 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).
Series notes
Bonding behind bars on “MacGyver” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... New ways to make the bed on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Improvisations on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (8 p.m. CW, TV-14), followed by a repeat episode (8:30 p.m., TV-PG).
No ordinary day at the beach on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., r, ABC) ... “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Quee Latifah, Paris Hilton and The Network on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Will Arnett, Rosamund Pike and NAV featuring Gunna appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC, r).
Will Forte and Annie Mumolo visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... Regina King and Amanda Gorman appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).