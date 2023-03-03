SENIORS-TIKTOK

Photo by Paige Oakes

Seniors at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Ky., reenacted a segment of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show that has since received millions of likes and views.

 Paige Oakes

Flowers are delivered regularly to Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Ky., so when red roses arrived at the front desk on Monday, Maitlin Nuckols, who oversees the center's recreational events and programs, simply asked: "Who's the lucky lady?"

But the 100-rose bouquet was a token of admiration for all of the center's residents - sent by rapper Jay-Z.