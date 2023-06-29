A TALE OF remarkable courage, the new “Frontline” report “Inside the Iranian Uprising” can be streamed on the PBS app and on the “Frontline” YouTube channel. It will be broadcast on PBS later this summer.
“Inside” uses social media footage to follow young women who rose up against the iron rule of the Islamic Republic after a girl named Mahsa Amini was beaten to death by the “morality police” in September 2022.
Thousands took to their phones and hundreds took to the streets to proclaim their loathing for the religious dictatorship. They made bonfires of the scarves they had been forced to wear and burned pictures of the current ayatollah. One of the most stirring images is that of hundreds of middle school girls rioting and chasing a morality policeman from their academy. They are the bravest girls in the world.
While the revolt was one of the bigger news stories of late 2022, it has been forced off the front pages not by journalistic indifference, but by the regime’s brutal crackdown. Hundreds have been murdered. Young men who joined their female friends have been forcibly raped by their jailers. Social media activists who have been convicted of “crimes against God” have been publicly hanged in scenes that seem straight out of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
• A tale of swords, sorcery and lots and lots of hair, “The Witcher” streams its third season on Netflix.
• Also streaming on Netflix is the hit Japanese animated period fantasy drama “Ooku: The Inner Chambers.” This anime series imagines the goings-on in the hidden quarters of a castle, but where the gender roles have been reversed. Men are dolled up geisha-style, and a woman claims to be the first female shogun. While the color palette of this series is spectacular, characters’ movements lack fluidity.
• A martial arts tale set amongst the Asian immigrants in 19th-century San Francisco, “Warrior” streams its third season on Max.
• An odd blend of “Big Brother” and a cooking competition with a dystopian sci-fi vibe, “Secret Chef,” produced by David Chang, begins streaming on Hulu.
Contestants wake up in ultra-modern and sterile pods, with no inkling of what they have signed up for. Their instructions come from some kind of radio intercom, and they are told that they are to prepare meals and then compete against each other. The hook is that they will judge each other’s work, nibbling on the competing fare completely in secret and offering their anonymous judgments out of sight of the other chefs.
• It’s not often that programming decisions make big waves, but the departure of much of TCM’s staff and its replacement by folks from Adult Swim made many worry that Turner Classic Movies was about to be shut down or folded into corporate oblivion.
Directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson personally lobbied Warner CEO David Zaslav on the channel’s behalf. Zaslav replied that he loved TCM, watched TCM and wanted only to make it better. Stay tuned.
Other highlights
• Red’s tip pays off on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A freed con seeks revenge on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
• A case rattles Folsom on “CSI: Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
The buildup to the 1988 presidential election offers a curious backdrop to the tale of an odd teen (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his invisible friend in the 2001 satire “Donnie Darko” (7:05 p.m., MoMax).
Series notes
A reluctant party guest on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Alert: Missing Person’s Unit” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Teenage heartache on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
A visitor terrorizes Margaret on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Stars on Mars” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A tourist vanishes on “Magnum P.I” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Late night
Due to the WGA strike, late night shows are repeats.
Hugh Grant and Sean Hayes are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes John Krasinski, Rege-Jean Page and Maggie Rogers on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Jenna Ortega and Bush appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Pierce Brosnan, Sharon Horgan and Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Jay Ellis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Elon Gold appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).