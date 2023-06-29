A TALE OF remarkable courage, the new “Frontline” report “Inside the Iranian Uprising” can be streamed on the PBS app and on the “Frontline” YouTube channel. It will be broadcast on PBS later this summer.

“Inside” uses social media footage to follow young women who rose up against the iron rule of the Islamic Republic after a girl named Mahsa Amini was beaten to death by the “morality police” in September 2022.