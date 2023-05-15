The spring week I spent in Sicily years ago, visiting my husband’s extended family, forever changed the way I see artichokes. The vegetable was in peak season then, and they were so plentiful they showed up wherever you turned — piled high at the market, sold roadside from a truck (10 for 1 euro!), and featured in one creative way or another at nearly every meal we had.

You didn’t hear me complaining — I loved every bite. Now, I reflexively associate spring with artichokes, despite the fact that I mostly cook with frozen artichoke hearts. That said, the season doesn’t get by me without at least a few meals of fresh ones, either stuffed and baked, or steamed and served with a dipping sauce.