An exterior view of FTX Arena prior to a game between the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat on Nov. 14 in Miami.

 Megan Briggs/Getty Images/TNS

When the Miami Heat announced in March 2021 that the team had sold naming rights for its arena to FTX, the response from sports fans was a resounding: Who?

In the year and a half since, the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange has become ubiquitous in the sports world. Its name was on the uniforms of Major League Baseball umpires. It had a partnership with the Mercedes-Benz Formula One team and deals with four professional sports teams and some of the world’s most prominent athletes.