Jim Furyk was named a vice captain for the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team on Monday.
The biennial competition against Team Europe takes place Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Rome.
U.S. captain Zach Johnson previously named Steve Stricker and Davis Love III as vice captains.
“Jim and I have been friends for more than 20 years,” said Johnson. “He’s an amazing leader, mentor and someone I trust. He understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and how to be a team player. I will be leaning on his experience a ton in the lead-up to Marco Simone in September.”
A 17-time PGA Tour winner, Furyk previously served as the Ryder Cup captain in 2018 and as vice captain in 2016 and 2020. He played in nine consecutive Ryder Cups from 1997-2014.
“I’ve been involved in the Ryder Cup since 1997, and my passion for this event is unmatched,” Furyk said.
“Captain Zach Johnson shares that passion, and I can’t wait to get to Italy to help our U.S. team work toward retaining the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.”
Last week, Furyk was named captain of the U.S. team for the 2024 Presidents Cup competition in Montreal.
Furyk, 52, won the 2003 U.S. Open and was runner-up at the 2013 PGA Championship. He was the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year and FedEx Cup champion in 2010 and established a tour record with a round of 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.
