NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had held blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, ahead of Group of 20 (G20) talks expected to be dominated by the Ukraine conflict.

The meeting ahead of the G20 summit, being held on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Indonesian island of Bali, was their first in-person talks since Biden became president.