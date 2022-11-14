NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had held blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, ahead of Group of 20 (G20) talks expected to be dominated by the Ukraine conflict.
The meeting ahead of the G20 summit, being held on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Indonesian island of Bali, was their first in-person talks since Biden became president.
In a statement after their meeting, Xi called Taiwan the “first red line” that must not be crossed in U.S.-China relations, Chinese state media said. Biden said U.S. policy on Taiwan was unchanged.
Biden said he had told Xi that Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of resuming nuclear testing.
Biden said the two sides set up a mechanism for more frequent communications and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China to follow up on discussions. “I think we understand each other,” Biden said.
The two leaders agreed to allow senior officials to renew communication on climate, debt relief and other issues, the White House said after they spoke, offering a boost to behind-schedule negotiations at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
Russia and Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will address the G20 gathering by videolink on Tuesday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed a news agency report that he had been taken to hospital with a heart condition after arriving in Bali for the summit, scolding Western journalists for what he cast as false reporting.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on the G20 for coordinated action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living, his government said. Sunak is set to hold talks with Biden and Lavrov.
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would hold a bilateral meeting with Xi on Tuesday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also meet Xi on Tuesday.
Elon Musk addressed a business forum on the sidelines of the summit on Monday and said he was working “from morning until night, seven days a week” when asked about his acquisition of Twitter and leadership of Tesla.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend the summit and will visit other Asian states, state media said, without specifying which countries.
WASHINGTON -- Control of the U.S. House of Representatives hinged on Monday on several tight races that could secure a majority for Republicans following midterm elections that saw President Joe Biden's Democrats beat expectations and retain the Senate.
WILMINGTON, Del. — A trial over shareholder allegations that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package was based on easy-to-achieve performance targets and that investors were duped into approving it began on Monday, with Musk slated to take the stand later this week.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on Monday to resume cooperation on climate change and other issues, offering a boost to bogged down and behind schedule negotiations at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away another challenge to a federal ban imposed under former President Donald Trump on devices called “bump stocks” that enable a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a machine gun.
A federal appeals court has extended a block on President Joe Biden’s administration from fulfilling his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt at the urging of six Republican-led states, a court filing on Monday showed.
The Air Force move to replace F-15 Eagle fighters with rotating units of more advanced fighters signals awareness that Okinawan bases won't survive a conflict with China, according to a former Marine fighter pilot and diplomat.
