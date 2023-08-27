Gabe Brown

GABE BROWN

 KEVIN RICE

Gabe Brown proved once again that he is a 20-year-old “veteran” racer.

On Saturday night at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine, the emerging Center Conway driver made an impressive crossover move down the backstretch on the one-third mile oval to take the lead from Derek Gluchacki on lap 46. Brown then survived many late-race restarts to win the American-Canadian Tour 125-lap preliminary race to Sunday’s Oxford 250.