I was recently asked for advice from a friend who had observed a training class she was considering attending.
One of the things she observed was when the trainer tried to take a student’s dog to demonstrate an exercise. This is a common practice that we, too, use. The idea is that by showing the students that one of their dogs is capable of performing the behavior gives the rest of the class confidence that their dog will do it.
Unfortunately, that’s not what happened in the class my friend was watching. The young dog was a bit shy and reluctant to go to the trainer. Rather than err on the side of the timid dog, the trainer verbally chastised him and forced him to move to her. BIG RED FLAG! Do NOT attend this class!
An experienced trainer should know that forcing this dog to do something he was clearly afraid of would likely result in permanent “stranger danger” fears.
I knew I had written about the importance of advocating for your dog when you think something isn’t right. The following is a column I wrote six years ago, that explains the importance of being your dog’s advocate:
I got an email from a dog owner asking my opinion about advice she had gotten from a trainer in her area who had come to her home to do a behavioral consultation. I don’t second-guess another trainer’s advice without learning what led to their recommendation, but this email started me thinking about situations in which it’s good to question, get a second opinion before doing something you might regret, or stop something being done with or to your dog before it happens.
On occasion, I’ve met with an owner and their dog whose behavior has been worsened by incorrect treatment by someone — a visitor to the home, a friend or family member, or even a pet professional such as a groomer, trainer, or veterinarian. This has even happened to me.
Years ago, when I was breeding mastiffs, one of my dogs was in labor, and had delivered three puppies. I didn’t think she was finished and took her (along with the puppies) to the vet for a check-up.
I didn’t know the vet on duty, and he had never met my dog. With no greeting at all, he briskly entered the examination room and quickly approached my dog with the worst bedside manner possible, reaching over her head to examine her. His body language was (from a dog’s perspective) impolite, overbearing and frightening.
Startled and put off, my dog did what any self-respecting mother in labor would do — she growled. He jumped back and said that she had an unfit temperament, shouldn’t have been bred and recommended she be euthanized. Had I not known better, had I not known what a jerk he was and how badly he had behaved toward my dog, I might have followed his advice.
That wasn’t the end of this incident. Because of the impact of this vet visit, this dog was suspicious and nervous each time we went to the veterinarian’s. Had I known what he was going to do, had he given me a chance, I would have told him she was nervous because of her puppies (not all vets have experience in this area), that she was not overly friendly to strangers, and to please approach her with that in mind.
If I had been aware of what was about to happen, would I have done all of that? Would I have I had the self-confidence to give recommendations to a veterinarian I didn’t know in his own domain? With hindsight, sure I would have, but without the knowledge of such hindsight, my tendency, as with most people, is to be polite. Don’t make waves. Don’t offend. But our dogs count on us to protect them.
I’ll occasionally talk to a client whose dog had a bad experience with a training method or trainer. We can often help the dog learn that not all trainers (generalized to “strangers”), and not all training situations are fearful. Sometimes an owner tells us that they stopped the trainer before he or she did something objectionable to their dog. That’s the best! The owner was able to foresee, and had the self-confidence to step in and stop a potentially harmful training tactic before it was used on their dog.
I’ve also spoken with owners who have removed their dogs from classes in which the trainer did something to another dog that they wouldn’t want done to their dog. It can be difficult for some to risk embarrassment or confrontation, but for our dogs’ sake, we should be willing to take that risk.
The bottom line is that we are more than our dogs’ owners; we are also their advocates. It is our responsibility to foresee — as much as possible — a potentially dangerous or damaging situation, and protect the dog from it. It’s not always possible, easy or comfortable, and often we can’t recognize it until it’s too late, but if we have the opportunity and foresight, we need to protect our dogs. They deserve nothing less.
All of us at All Dogs Gym wish everyone a happy, healthy, joy- and love-filled 2023!