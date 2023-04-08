A friend’s young dog was diagnosed with heart disease. My friend was training him in agility, which he loved, but given his diagnosis, running and jumping wasn’t a safe activity anymore.
Being a young dog, she looked for an outlet for his energy and an activity that he would enjoy. She started bringing him to Scent Work class. I wrote about Scent Work about six years ago. Here’s an update.
Scent work focuses on using the dogs’ scenting abilities—hence the name. The dog’s nose is its most powerful organ, with a sense of smell beyond our comprehension.
I can throw out numbers such as the average dog has 40 times more scent processing cells in their brains than humans. Or the fact that the human nose contains less than one-half square inch of odor-sensing material while some dogs have over 23 square inches. Or that dogs’ sense of smell is at least 1,000 times better than ours, and dogs are able to detect some odors in parts per trillion.
What does this mean in terms that we can comprehend? Dr. Alexandra Horowitz writes in her book “Inside of a Dog” that a dog could detect a teaspoon of sugar in a million gallons of water, or two Olympic-sized pools worth. Another analogy is that the dog has the ability to recognize the odor of one rotten apple in two million barrels. That’s pretty good smellin’!
Dogs’ olfactory abilities are used for detecting a wide range of things, including bombs, narcotics, fire accelerants, termites, bed bugs, and of course, lost people. Dogs can detect changes in the human condition, including diabetes, seizures and even cancer.
Our scent work classes don’t train such specialized odor detection. It’s a dog sport, and the odors we train with are birch, anise and clove. So our dogs can keep the world safe should we be attacked by, say, a legion of Italian sausages, or a Christmas ham. But my dogs enjoy using their olfactory skills. I love to see them — and all the dogs — doing something that comes so naturally. One of my fellow students put it this way: “Scent work is dog-driven, not human-driven.”
For this sport, the dogs are trained to locate a “hide”— a Q-tip scented with one of the three odors, hidden somewhere in an area, such as under a chair, in a fence or under a car wheel well. Because odor moves with air current, it can be difficult for the dog to locate the primary source, and it’s interesting to watch the dog work to zero in on the location.
Unlike their regular breathing, when dogs are examining an odor they sniff the ground or the air inhaling and exhaling with rapid short breaths. The different odors accumulate in the olfactory region of the dog’s brain for examination, creating nerve impulses that get transmitted to the olfactory lobe in the brain. This is how dogs are able to recognize and follow scents.
Too much information? Whatever the process of dogs detecting and locating odors, Scent Work is a team sport much like agility in that you and your dog are working as a team. The biggest difference is that in Dog Agility, the handler directs the dog. In Scent Work, the dog is the leader.
I love this sport, and just as my friend and her young dog have found, dogs with limitations can enjoy using their instincts, and having fun doing it.
Gail Fisher, author of “The Thinking Dog” and a dog behavior consultant, runs All Dogs Gym & Inn in Manchester. To suggest a topic for this column, which appears every other Sunday, email gail@alldogsgym. com or write c/o All Dogs Gym, 505 Sheffield Road, Manchester, NH 03103. Past columns are on her website.
Shirley Holtz, 91, used a walker to get around. She had dementia and was enrolled in hospice care. Despite her age and infirmity, Holtz was evicted from the assisted-living facility she called home for four years because she relied on government health insurance for low-income seniors.
At some point early in the pandemic, I began to dream in hexagons. The hexagons were talismans of order and plenty. One depicted golden sheaves of wheat, another quarried gray ore, another the tufted wool of sheep. The outside world was chaos, collapse and deprivation, but the hexagonal piec…
In the first four years after May 14, 2018 -- which was the day the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, paving the way for states to legalize sports gambling -- New Jersey was the king of the sports betting take.