QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands have welcomed 12 new chicks of the Little Vermilion Flycatcher bird species, the national park said on Thursday, a record boost since conservation to protect the bird, which is endemic to the islands, began.
The population of Little Vermilion Flycatchers — also known as Darwin’s Flycatcher or “witch bird” in Spanish — had dropped dramatically in recent years on Santa Cruz Island, leaving just 15 adult pairs, according to conservation organizations.
The species (Pyrocephalus nanus) is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
“Adding 12 new witch bird chicks into its population structure guarantees that this population remains intact,” Danny Rueda, director of the Galapagos National Park, said in a statement.
The Charles Darwin Foundation, which is also participating in the program, said in a statement that this year marked the most successful witch bird nesting season since the management plan began in 2018.
The new chicks are the result of six successful nests, the foundation said.
The management plan includes protecting the nests from invasive species such as the blackberry and the avian vampire fly.
Ecuador this week sealed the largest debt-for-nature swap on record by selling a new “blue bond” that will allocate at least $12 million a year to conservation in the Galapagos Islands.
The Galapagos Islands inspired British scientist Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution in the 19th century.
has a rich biodiversity of giant tortoises along with flamingos, blue-footed boobies, albatrosses and cormorants.
Nearly three years after reports of toxicity at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” made headlines, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — a talk show that inherited the “Ellen” time slot on many stations — is facing a similar scandal.
An Army human resources error that will force hundreds of aviation officers to stay in the service three more years is drawing backlash, including a lawsuit threat, from some pilots who thought they were nearing the end of their time in the military.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Republican U.S. congressman George Santos, who has Brazilian heritage, agreed to settle a lawsuit in which he was accused of bouncing checks to buy clothes in a Rio de Janeiro clothing store over a decade ago, a court in Rio said.
After months leading Twitter, the company's owner, Elon Musk, has tapped NBCUniversal ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino to take the reins as CEO. The two are in advanced talks about the position, a source familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.
KYIV - Russia said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had attacked Russian positions along almost 100 km (60 miles) of the front line near Soledar, a small mining town near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine that Moscow's forces seized in January.