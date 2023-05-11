QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands have welcomed 12 new chicks of the Little Vermilion Flycatcher bird species, the national park said on Thursday, a record boost since conservation to protect the bird, which is endemic to the islands, began.

The population of Little Vermilion Flycatchers — also known as Darwin’s Flycatcher or “witch bird” in Spanish — had dropped dramatically in recent years on Santa Cruz Island, leaving just 15 adult pairs, according to conservation organizations.