JENNIFER GARNER stars in the new seven-episode Apple TV+ thriller “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Hannah’s (Garner) life is turned upside down when her husband suddenly vanishes, leaving behind his beloved daughter, to whom Hannah is stepmother, and mounting evidence that he may not have been entirely on the up-and-up.

Produced by Garner and Reese Witherspoon, this returns the “Alias” star to familiar territory. She was recently seen as Adam Scott’s love interest in the reboot of Starz’ goofy Hollywood food-service satire “Party Down.”