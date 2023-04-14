JENNIFER GARNER stars in the new seven-episode Apple TV+ thriller “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Hannah’s (Garner) life is turned upside down when her husband suddenly vanishes, leaving behind his beloved daughter, to whom Hannah is stepmother, and mounting evidence that he may not have been entirely on the up-and-up.
Produced by Garner and Reese Witherspoon, this returns the “Alias” star to familiar territory. She was recently seen as Adam Scott’s love interest in the reboot of Starz’ goofy Hollywood food-service satire “Party Down.”
• Also streaming on Apple TV+, “Jane” blends live-action with digital animation to follow a group of precocious children out to save endangered species and fulfill the mission of naturalist Jane Goodall.
The series seems on strongest ground when it explores the fantasy lives of children with active imaginations. Unfortunately, it saddles these kids with knowing dialogue about Jane Goodall’s life and mission and the need to save the planet. “Jane” can soar like a cartoon, but it can also remind us that even the most well-intentioned efforts can still sound like propaganda.
• Another offering for young viewers, the reboot of “Rugrats” enters its second season, streaming on Paramount+.
• After losing her baby and nearly dying during a difficult labor, a reporter’s mind unravels in the 2023 thriller “Weathering,” streaming on Netflix after a seven-day theatrical release.
• Also streaming on Netflix, the series spinoff movie “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.”
• Prime Video streams the French teen melodrama series “Greek Salad,” set in Athens.
• Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi present the 2023 documentary “Personality Crisis: One Night Only” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA), profiling singer/songwriter David Johansen.
As a founding member of the gender-bending New York Dolls, Johansen helped bridge the gaps between art rock, glam rock and punk rock in the early-to-mid-1970s. Later, he would take on the ironic alter ego of lounge singer Buster Poindexter. He appeared in the 1994 remake of the vintage sitcom “Car 54, Where Are You?” “Crisis” includes footage of a live performance at Manhattan’s Cafe Carlyle, where Johansen has performed for years.
• Consistently smart, if not brilliant, audaciously conceived and often ambitiously choreographed, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (11 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) enters its fourth season.
• Deliriously over the top yet based on an all-too-true story, the 2023 horror-comedy and much-chattered-about box-office hit “Cocaine Bear” streams exclusively on Peacock. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, its cast includes Keri Russell, Margo Martindale and Ray Liotta in his final screen performance.
Other highlights
• An author (Mo’nique) visits a psychic as part of her publicity tour only to find her abilities all too real in the 2023 shocker “The Reading” (7 p.m., BET, TV-MA).
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents “Now Hear This: Schumann: Genius and Madness.” The film travels Europe to profile the composer Robert Schumann and explore the links between his musical inspiration and his bipolar disorder.
• Domestic violence rocks an investigation on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “Next at the Kennedy Center” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents “Ballet Hispanico’s Dona Peron,” a series of dances exploring the mixed legacy of Argentina’s Evita Peron.
• A racist busybody targets her new Black neighbors, only to discover that they are community activists ready for a fight in the 2021 drama “Karen” (10 p.m., BET, TV-14).
Cult choice
Nearly a half-century before the era of reality TV and TV politicians, director Elia Kazan directed the 1957 media satire “A Face in the Crowd” (5:30 p.m., TCM), about a TV producer (Patricia Neal) who turns an Arkansas drifter named “Lonesome” Rhodes (Andy Griffith) into a TV sensation and sex symbol. From there, Rhodes slowly evolves into a political demagogue. A game cast includes Anthony Franciosa, Walter Matthau, and, in her first role, Lee Remick.
Series notes
Bangkok bound on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Mayan shows romantic interest in a fellow vet on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A clothing line that dispenses with gender labels on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Anthony gets an honorary degree on “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A truck accident pulls the plug on the electric grid on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Lucy Liu, Damson Idris and Bizarrap & Shakira on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Adam Driver, Adam Brody and Urian Hackney visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
