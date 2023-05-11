MORE THAN any other streaming service, Prime Video continues to stream programming once considered the domain of cable and broadcast. The platform, which comes bundled with Amazon Prime, arrives in more than 200 million homes worldwide and is the second-largest streamer after Netflix. It spent a fortune adapting the HBO-ish “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and spent even more on the rights to the Thursday Night Football NFL franchise.
Tonight, it streams the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, seen on CBS since 1998. The showcase is co-hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. Parton will close out the proceedings with a performance of a new single from her latest album of rock ‘n’ roll songs. This might be an answer to those (like this columnist) who found her inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to be a curious choice, or a sign that the Cleveland institution had lost all focus.
Other participants and performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.
• For viewers for whom last weekend’s coronation was not enough, there’s “Royalteen: Princess Margrethe,” streaming on Netflix. The second Norwegian film to adapt the young adult novel franchise by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen, “Margrethe” picks up the action in the prom’s disastrous aftermath.
Also streaming on Netflix: “Ultraman,” an animated superhero tale from Japan.
• Proof that Nordic noir need not engage in gloomy skies and endless rain, “The Congregation” kicks off in Sweden’s bucolic countryside. The series streams on Viaplay, the platform dedicated to television from Scandinavia.
“Congregation” begins, noirishly enough, with a nervous-looking blond young woman confessing to her therapist that she was driven to murder by text messages she received — from God himself. Or maybe Jesus.
We quickly flash back to sunnier skies and happier times, when she and a group of other cheerful teens fall under the spell of a charismatic youth pastor and a rural congregation located in a renovated farmhouse, steeped in prophecy and awaiting signs of the end times.
• Peacock streams “Intelligence: A Special Agent Special,” a stand-alone episode of the British spy spoof series starring David Schwimmer. It was created by its co-star Nick Mohammed, who viewers may recognize as Nate Shelley from “Ted Lasso.” “Special” includes a guest stint from Jennifer Sanders (“Absolutely Fabulous”).
• Peacock also streams the 2023 heist drama/psychological thriller “Inside,” starring Willem Dafoe as a mastermind thief who finds himself trapped in the posh penthouse he’s targeted.
Other highlights
• States and their capitals set the agenda on the season finale of “Next Level Chef” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
• Much turns on the race for mayor on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Big news for Richard and Teddy on “Grey’s Anatomy” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Big changes may be in store for ghouls and guests, as a stranger claims to be the real heir to the manor on the season finale of “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
• A series of crimes looks familiar on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Flying saucers, monsters and cardboard tombstones set the tone of the deliriously cheap 1959 shocker “Plan 9 From Outer Space” (6:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), directed with peculiar passion by Ed Wood Jr.
Series notes
Robbers target Meemaw on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The body of a murdered art dealer goes missing on “Law & Order” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A fixed contest may result in serious prison time on “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Murder at the peanut factory on “CSI: Las Vegas” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... DNA from an old rape kit may prove crucial on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “20/20” (10 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows have ceased production and will air repeats for the foreseeable future.
Elizabeth Olsen and Jena Friedman are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Edward Norton, Ego Nwodim and Parker McCollum on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel and Lukas & Micah Nelson appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Bill Burr, Keith Morrison and Abby McEnany visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Max Greenfield and Alec Benjamin appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
