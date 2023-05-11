MORE THAN any other streaming service, Prime Video continues to stream programming once considered the domain of cable and broadcast. The platform, which comes bundled with Amazon Prime, arrives in more than 200 million homes worldwide and is the second-largest streamer after Netflix. It spent a fortune adapting the HBO-ish “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and spent even more on the rights to the Thursday Night Football NFL franchise.

Tonight, it streams the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, seen on CBS since 1998. The showcase is co-hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. Parton will close out the proceedings with a performance of a new single from her latest album of rock ‘n’ roll songs. This might be an answer to those (like this columnist) who found her inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to be a curious choice, or a sign that the Cleveland institution had lost all focus.