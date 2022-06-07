Gasoline reached $5 a gallon or more in over a dozen states a week into the peak summer travel season, as stockpiles of the fuel remain tight.
New Jersey, Maine and Massachusetts joined the $5 club overnight to bring the national average pump price to a fresh record of $4.919 a gallon, according to AAA.
At this rate, JPMorgan Chase’s prediction of $6.20 per gallon gasoline by August seems well within reach.
The country’s gasoline stockpiles fell to 219 million barrels in the most recent report from the Energy Information Administration, the lowest seasonal level since 2015.
In the Central Atlantic, where regional supplies can have an outsized impact on gasoline futures trading in New York, inventories have fallen to their lowest level ever for this time of the year in data going back to 1993.
Low stockpiles have so far overshadowed slower gasoline demand growth, which lags the uptick typical for this time of year.
“I do expect consumer resistance to the high gasoline retail price to begin to evidence itself,” said John Kilduff, co-founder of Again Capital.
Target Corp. on Tuesday cut its quarterly margin forecast issued just weeks earlier, and said it would have to offer deeper discounts and stock more essential items, as inflation dents consumer spending.
