THE LEAST-INSPIRED sitcoms are often those based on the “real life” of their creators. They often ooze with a “you had to be there” vibe. Among the saddest TV traditions is the new sitcom for a star returning from decades of starring in other well-known comedies. Legends as iconic as Lucille Ball and Mary Tyler Moore wore out their welcome when they tried one sitcom too many.
Both bad traditions converge on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan. The series, centering on the reconciliation of a father and daughter, is about both stars’ real-life estrangement and slow road back to familial affection.
The series goes out of its way to play with social media. George has arrived at his daughter’s house to help renovate the kitchen, but ends up drinking too much beer and disappointing her again. Along the way, they make a TikTok video together. This is a good way to show that Lopez has progressed from his eponymous 2002-07 ABC sitcom. But the video uses War’s 1975 hit “Low Rider” as its music, so it’s not exactly breaking new ground.
“Lopez vs. Lopez” trades in a lot of intergenerational differences and Mayan’s loss of her Mexican identity. She undergoes therapy and talks about “triggers.” Her son is named Chance and her boyfriend is not exactly Mexican or macho. Lopez Sr. only dimly understands the language his daughter speaks. He originally thought Instagram was a “weed delivery service.” That’s about as clever and funny as this gets.
George Lopez has often been cast as “the Mexican guy,” and he has made the most of it. His ABC show was produced very specifically to fill a void back in the early part of this century when shows with Latino content were rare. The proliferation of series on cable and streaming in the decades since has more than filled that void. But “Lopez vs. Lopez” still strives to “represent” in the most obvious ways. Just in case you didn’t know her background, Mayan wears a sweatshirt sporting the logo “Phenomenally Latina” in the opening scene.
• Well beyond Lopez’s well-worn schtick, the ethnic diversity on streaming television is nothing short of staggering. Netflix has carved out a whole niche of South Korean comedies, romances and dramas.
Not to be outdone, Hulu will stream the biggest Hindi film of the year, “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.” The epic is the first of a planned trilogy drawn from Hindu mythology. Not unlike “Star Wars” or the Marvel Comic Universe, the “Lord of the Rings” movies and “Harry Potter” franchise, these films will build upon each other in a self-referential manner dubbed “The Astraverse.”
“Shiva” opens in both theaters and on Hulu on Friday. It can be viewed with either subtitles or dubbed in English.
• Apple TV+ streams the second season of “The Mosquito Coast,” adapted from the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux.
• Netflix streams the long-awaited fourth season of “Manifest,” a “Lost”-like head-scratcher about passengers who return to their lives years after their departure date. “Manifest” aired its first three seasons on NBC.
• The Roku Channel streams the 2022 biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” starring Daniel Radcliffe as the song parody king.
• An actress revisits some troubling times in “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” (Apple TV+).
Other highlights
• ABC turns its news division over to Disney/Marvel publicity as “20/20 Presents Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda” (8 p.m., ABC).
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS) presents the New York Philharmonic’s reopening of the David Geffen Hall with a performance of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.
• Police protests hit close to home on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
Wynonna Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty star in the 1988 satire “Heathers” (2 a.m., TCM). High School can be murder.
Series notes
A flash mob robbery leaves a dead body behind on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night Smackdown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A wrestler-turned-candidate glances back on “Young Rock” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A startled horse complicates an evacuation on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Mariah Carey and Marcus Mumford on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Vice President Kamala Harris, Geena Davis and Elena Bonomo visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).
Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch and James Bay are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:37 a.m., CBS).
