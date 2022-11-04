THE LEAST-INSPIRED sitcoms are often those based on the “real life” of their creators. They often ooze with a “you had to be there” vibe. Among the saddest TV traditions is the new sitcom for a star returning from decades of starring in other well-known comedies. Legends as iconic as Lucille Ball and Mary Tyler Moore wore out their welcome when they tried one sitcom too many.

Both bad traditions converge on “Lopez vs. Lopez” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter, Mayan. The series, centering on the reconciliation of a father and daughter, is about both stars’ real-life estrangement and slow road back to familial affection.