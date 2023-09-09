George Springer had two homers and four RBIs, Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in eight dominant innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Springer hit two solo home runs and a two-run single in going 3-for-4. The Blue Jays (79-63) have won the first two games of the three-game series and are 9-5 on their stretch of 15 games against teams with sub-.500 records.