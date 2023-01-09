Rep. Nikema Williams

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams of Atlanta, the chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, has tried to sell a shift in the 2024 presidential primary calendar, giving the state an earlier date, as beneficial to both political parties as well as Georgia. "Our state as a whole would see huge economic benefits from an early presidential primary," Williams said. "Everyone has Georgia on their mind right now, and moving the primary date earlier would ensure that our state continues to get the attention and investments that come with that for years to come." 

 Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden’s proposal to reorder the 2024 nominating schedule by elevating Georgia to the first wave of states to cast ballots faces an uncertain future amid opposition from Republicans who will have the final say on his plan.

Supporters have yet to persuade Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has the authority to set the calendar, to endorse the shift. And their plan was dealt a setback when Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration abruptly announced he won’t back the switch.