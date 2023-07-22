MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

The Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Gerrit Cole struck out 10 and pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball before DJ LeMahieu hit a tie-breaking home run to open the seventh inning as the host New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday afternoon.

The Yankees won their second straight following a 2-9 skid and secured a series win for the first time since taking two of three in Oakland June 27-29. New York clinched a series win over the Royals for the 15th straight time.