NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne heads to the practice fields at training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., last week.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A productive Monday practice was marred by an injury to Mike Gesicki on the back fields at Gillette Stadium.

The tight end went down with an apparent upper-body injury in an early tackling drill and didn’t return. His loss would be significant for New England, as the Patriots have lived in 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) this summer and there’s no clear replacement for Gesicki.