Revived Furniture: Experience the ‘wow’ factor and find tons of fall decorating ideas.
Home decor guru Carolyn Leiter, co-owner of Revived Furniture and Home Decor in Londonderry, says customers enjoy the fall season because it’s a signal that cooler weather is coming.
“We’ve just gotten over the hot heat for the summer. People love to decorate for the fall,” she explained.
To guide customers, Leiter creates live demos on the company’s app.
For a recent fall-oriented “Sunflower Thursday” presentation, Leiter created a faux floral “spiced sunset arrangement” using a tall terracotta gray pitcher with olive green grass stems, maple leaves in reds, yellows and oranges, and a brown berry stem with variegated green leaves, all “the colors of New England.”
She bent the stems to create height differences, then added a sunflower spray in burnt orange, because, she said, the colors remind her of the baking spices people use in autumn, like nutmeg or cinnamon.
“When they come in the store, they’re inspired to create a really comfy, warm home. A lot of what we sell is inspirational,” said Leiter.
Besides fostering that inspiration on live presentations, their Facebook page buzzes with activity and photos of fall displays with flowers, candlesticks, ghosts, welcome signs, decorative garlands, vases and more.
Leiter and her husband, Richard, opened Revived Furniture in Derry in 2015, inspired by Richard’s love of furniture restoration and rebuilding, and Carolyn’s knack for decorating.
“It was just born out of Richard having this passion for old furniture and making it new again. I’m more of the home-decor person. So that works out well — one helps the other,” she said.
Colors of fall
Store visitors are greeted by the Flower Bar a large selection of faux floral decorations in different styles and colors that varies seasonally.
This month, New England’s fall colors abound, with faux sunflowers, eucalyptus stems, pampas grass and more, in shades like burgundy, bright yellow, deep purples and reds.
Though vibrant oranges are trending this year, muted colors, like white, turquoise and green, are still popular, such as white pumpkins for a Thanksgiving display.
“All the colors of fall that you see on the trees are represented in our Flower Bar,” said Leiter, adding that it’s been a huge customer draw.
“That’s why people show up in our store. They love these flowers because they look real. And they last a very long time.”
The choices can be intimidating, but, she said, “It’s all about giving people ideas.”
Another fall decor idea is making “tablescapes” — creating a table centerpiece using place mats, a decorated tray, table runners, garlands and more.
The options to decorate your mantel this fall are endless, she said.
“We can create any kind of floral arrangement you want. We have garlands you can put on your mantel. We have artwork you could hang above your mantel, we have candlesticks,” Leiter said.
Their displays also help customers envision how it would look in their home. One recent display features a round tray with a vase holding a faux silver dollar plant in dark green, with small white pumpkins on long stems. A decorative picture frame and a message to “give thanks” completes the display.
A fall reset could be as simple as updating your vases or adding faux eucalyptus stems, which come in multiple colors, or additional pieces, like inspirational signs or even gnomes.
Happy customers
Now located in Londonderry, the business hasn’t stopped growing.
“Crazy busy, crazy popular,” said Leiter. “We have great customers who just love shopping in our store on a regular basis.”
Customer Heather O’Boyle of Londonderry said Revived Furniture is her go-to shop for fresh decor ideas. She described its style as “country but modern, a mixture of everything.” She’s bought furniture there including antique lawn benches, a credenza, shelving and a wedding table.
O’Boyle, who discovered the store three years ago, likes the personal attention they give.
“There’s nothing wrong with (big box) stores. But that personal connection doesn’t take place. It’s such a quaint store, but the staff there and Carolyn actually engage with you.”
O’Boyle is also decorating her new self-care business, Cedar’s Embrace, using their items. “My whole waiting area and reception desk is decorated with Revived.”
She said Leiter knows her personal style so well that she turns to her for gift baskets.
“There could be wreaths in (them). She’s got great greeneries or fall flower displays. She’s got kitchen supplies ... . I live off of (the Revived app),” said O’Boyle.
But she said for customers to get the full effect they should visit the store.
“To get the whole ‘Wow’ factor of this, you have to go in the store. It’s got a big beautiful brick fireplace. The way she decorates is just stunning.”
Besides creating live presentations, Leiter also blogs about decorating. For her post “How to Decorate a Mantel,” Leiter explained how symmetry and varying heights can create interest in a display.
“Sometimes it’ll be about how to style a tray, or how to style open shelving,” she said.
According to Leiter, establishing a focal point is key. This can be done with a large piece of wall art, or by creating a “gallery wall” with your favorite family photos.
“You could even mimic a mantel with an electric fireplace — some of them are really gorgeous. Or you could actually put floating shelves up with a picture on top.”
Leiter said anyone can decorate their home or living space like a pro, and she enjoys showing people how.
“We’re all about helping them create the perfect space for them. That’s what we do best. Our tagline is, ‘We make decorating easy.’ You really should take a look at the app because you’ll get a lot of good ideas when you start decorating.”
The company has also helped other local businesses.
Their fall open house featured displays from Denise and Gary O’Kula’s business, Mimi & Bumpa’s Workshop. The Londonderry couple make handcrafted decor and earrings from reclaimed wood, then donate the profits to charity.
The two credit the company with giving them a hand up.
“They have been nothing short of amazing to us. They really did ‘revive’ our business when we started out,” they said.
Revived Furniture and Home Décor Revived Furniture and Antiques is at 3 Rockingham Road, Londonderry. Visit revivedfurnitureandhomedecor.com, find them on Facebook, or call 603-965-3527.