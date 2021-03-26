Change the fabric or cushions, take out the tufting or the fringe — most anything is possible.
If you think that worn-out couch is ready for the dumpster, think again — there may still be life in it yet. As spring arrives, New Hampshire-based upholsterers have their hands full repurposing and renovating furniture, giving essential, sometimes treasured, household items a new lease on life.
Upholsterers Jeanne Freeze of Creek Hill Upholstery in Newmarket, and Brenda Wood Upholstery and Restorations of Epping are just two experts out of many waiting to fix up your well-loved furniture.
Wood and Freeze provide reupholstery services for couches, chairs, cushions, pillows, slipcovers and more, and work with customers on fabric choices and cushion preferences.
Tired pieces can be reimagined in whatever your style may be — antique, modern, contemporary, traditional. And upholsterers can do more than just switch out faded fabric – they can fix damage done from an overexcited pet, give a well-worn piece a style update, or even help preserve a small piece of its history.
Micki Krupa of Lee needed a radical update to her 1940s-era living room couch, which looked dated and faded. It also had some cat damage.
“The one big piece I brought in was a sofa that had been in my family and was purchased in 1940. It had the fringe in the bottom and tufting in the back. It had green velvet fabric on it,” Krupa said.
Krupa contacted Wood, who remembered the project well.
“The sofa was unique — the arms were not connected to the back; there was space in between. Never saw one like it. She wanted the tufting gone, so I told her I could make it smooth,” Wood said.
Wood stripped the furniture, gave it new padding, updated its webbing and burlap, and removed some springs.
But Krupa didn’t need help with the fabric color.
“I adore red. Red is one of my favorites,” said Krupa, who chose a bright, bold shade in a suede fabric to replace the green velvet. She loves the result.
“It just gave it a very contemporary, modern look to it. It was totally transformed. I was just delighted with it, absolutely delighted. I use it every day,” she said.
“The color reminds me of red lipstick,” added Wood, who also updated Krupa’s vintage dining room chairs and a sitting chair.
“She does wonderful work,” Krupa commented.
Transformations and techniques
Freeze has also taken on shabby-to-chic furniture makeovers, which can involve removing everything until only the frame is left.
“Most of the jobs I work on are real transformations. My more challenging pieces have been total teardowns of late 1800s, early 1900s pieces. These require rebuilding webbing, springs, horse/hog hair (tied in), cotton batting, muslin and the final cover fabric,” Freeze said.
“My most memorable challenges have been Victorian sofas. They typically involve real concentration for button-tufting, disassembling/re-assembling, and often the technique of tying in horse hair to make a traditional seat. I get rid of the old, dirty stuffing and fabric and give the piece a fresh start,“ she continued.
Home-furnishing magazines like Architectural Digest have recently hinted at one environmentally friendly trend — vintage and antique furniture is on the rise as people choose to refurbish that ottoman rather than throw it in the scrap heap.
Wood agreed that many pieces can be saved, even if they seem destined for the curb.
“Most things can be fixed. As long as it has a good frame, then you can do amazing things with it,” she said.
Sometimes, if it’s in good condition, a little bit of an item’s original fabric can be incorporated into the finished product.
“I just recently upholstered a channel back chair (using tapestry) for a young woman who inherited the chair from her grandmother and wanted to keep it in a fabric from that time period,” Freeze said.
“Sometimes they’re family heirlooms, where it was their great-grandmother’s, and it sat in storage for years. A lot of people want (the material) for memories. So I hold it for them. I have done toss pillows out of it. I don’t guarantee it’s gonna last,” Wood said.
“I will often attach a swatch of the older fabric on the inside of a chair for the next upholsterer to find,” Freeze said.
Making a bold statement
Traditional designs remain popular, though there’s been in influx in bold styles.
“The Seacoast definitely has a long tradition of period-specific upholstery and style. Mid-century modern furniture is consistently popular. However, as younger people are introduced to the upholstery trade, there are more ‘daring’ choices for fabrics and styles of furniture,” Freeze said.
Even white fabrics have a place in home furnishings. While that might seem counterintuitive, when trying to keep a clean house, white or off-white can be a common-sense choice.
“One (customer) in particular had me upholster an old Victorian sofa in a bright white Sunbrella (an indoor/outdoor fabric) because that particular fabric cleans up so easily,” Freeze said.
“(Customers) see it in the magazines; a lot of sofas, white fabrics. The decorators are using it,” Wood said.
Freeze said besides popular neutral shades, younger customers are picking out bright, diverse tones.
“I’ve had quite a lot of neutrals requested within the past year. That tends to be dictated by the age of the customer. I have had a few younger generation clients that are more daring using bright orange, bright teal, and more colorful indoor/outdoor fabrics. Solid colors in a durable weave are popular.”
Freeze has noticed a change in how people think about their furniture and the mood it conveys at home.
“I definitely think the pandemic has shifted the investment people have in their homes — wanting to make their surroundings more comfortable, and an expression of personality and lifestyle,” Freeze said.
“If people invest in it, then it’s worth bringing it back to life,” Wood added.
Wood has a large inventory of items just waiting to be “adopted.”
“Right now I have wing chairs. I have old rockers. I have some pieces that people gave me or I’ve been holding on for decades.”
She recalls one couch that took a decade to find its forever home.
“There was an antique sofa that someone in Portsmouth had given me. It was probably French provincial. And it sat up on my shelf for like 10 years until the right customer came along, adopted it, spent the money for the labor and fabric and the foam.”
Those seeking a furniture upgrade may have to wait a little longer than normal, as COVID lockdown has increased foot traffic to upholstery businesses.
“Because of COVID, I’m booking in May and June right now,” said Wood.
“In the past six months, I have increased my wait time to six to eight months due to people wanting to “feather their nests,’ ” said Freeze.
Brenda Wood Upholstery and Restorations is at 52 Blake Road in Epping. Call 679-8995. Creek Hill Upholstery is at 55 Main St., Suite 115 in Newmarket. Call 292-5662.