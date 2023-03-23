KESSLER-OBIT

Gladys Kessler, right, served as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia from 1994 until taking senior status in 2007. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Bill O’Leary

 Bill O’Leary

Gladys Kessler, a federal judge who issued a landmark ruling against the tobacco industry in 2006 — finding that cigarette makers had violated civil racketeering laws by conspiring for decades to deceive the public about the deadly threat posed by smoking — died March 16 at a hospital in Washington. She was 85.

She had complications from pneumonia, said her stepdaughter Sally Mackwell Bauer.