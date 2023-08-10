NEW YORK — Global shares and the dollar edged higher on Thursday after U.S. consumer price inflation moderated in July and boosted hopes the Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate-hiking cycle, but investors remained wary over data due to arrive before policymakers meet next.

The consumer price index (CPI) gained 0.2% last month, the Labor Department said, lifting the annualized rate less than expected to 3.2% from 3% in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected headline CPI to rise a bit faster at 3.3%.