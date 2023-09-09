GOFFSTOWN junior captain Julianne Danis tells her younger volleyball teammates to always be aggressive and try their best — and effort counts.
“As long as you’re working hard, everybody sees that and it’s going to pay off,” Danis said after Goffstown’s 3-0 NHIAA Division I home win over Spaulding last Wednesday.
Danis’s hard work since she moved to volleyball from gymnastics in sixth grade led her to recording her 500th career kill for the Grizzlies in that victory.
Danis, an outside hitter, entered the game — Goffstown’s second of the season — 10 shy of reaching the milestone. The three-year varsity starter finished with 12 kills alongside six aces and two digs.
Her 10th kill of the game and 500th of her career gave Goffstown a 22-19 lead in the second set, prompting the Grizzlies’ bench to clear. Danis took photos with her coaches, teammates and family holding homemade signs celebrating the occasion.
Goffstown won, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23. Danis sparked a 4-0 rally in the third set with two kills to give Goffstown a 20-19 lead and the Grizzlies clinched the match while Danis was serving.
Senior Ella Malouin, who captains Goffstown with Danis and Penny Annis, credited Danis as a strong player who is always positive and works harder than anyone she knows. Malouin has played with Danis since middle school and during the club season with Dynamo New Hampshire.
“She’s always in the gym, she’s always working on ways to make herself better since like middle school, she’s done club for forever,” Malouin said. “I have a lot of respect for her as a player. I think that she deserves everything that’s been happening.”
Danis, whose older cousin, Briana, owns the Pinkerton Academy school discus record, had a high vertical from gymnastics but was burnt out on the sport when her stepmom, Lisa, suggested trying volleyball.
When she moved from setter to outside hitter in eighth grade, Danis loved the aggressiveness and glory that came with her new position. “You can be an aggressive setter too but you get to block, you get to swing balls, crush them,” Danis said. “It’s a good perk.”
About two years ago, Danis began regularly going to the gym — weightlifting is her favorite exercise — and got into biometrics, both of which she said have significantly improved her game.
Goffstown coach Josh Ambrosino said Danis has been one of the hardest hitters in the state since her freshman year but that ability alone did not get her to the 500-kill mark.
“It’s a combination of the power that the hits have and now, as she gets older and a little bit more experience in volleyball, she kind of knows where to hit,” said Ambrosino, who also coached Danis in sixth grade and with the Dynamo. “So she’s hitting not just hard now, she’s hitting to spots where defensive players aren’t.”
Danis said she loves to hype up her teammates before games and that she, Malouin and Annis lead Goffstown through communication — talking with everyone and getting their opinions. “I just like being able to communicate and be open with everybody,” Danis said.
Malouin, Danis and Annis were each chosen as captains by their teammates.
Ambrosino said Danis’s leadership skills have been her biggest improvement since her freshman season and that is what he most looks for from her on the court.
“She’s just a hard worker, she’s well liked by her teammates,” Ambrosino said. “It’s been very exciting to see her growth over the years.”
Stories about alien abductions have such familiar narrative beats — flying saucers, bizarre medical examinations, quasi-human extraterrestrials with giant eyes — that they can be described by skeptics and believers alike as rote.
WASHINGTON — Hurricane Lee, a powerful Category 3 storm, was expected to move well north of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands this weekend but could cause dangerous beach conditions on the East Coast beginning on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO - Google on Wednesday tweaked its political advertising policies to require politicians to disclose if they use any "synthetic" or artificial-intelligence-generated images or videos in their ads on the tech giant's platforms.
Lois Wolobah got a call Friday from the nurse at her son's high school in Worcester, Mass. Harris, a sophomore, had fainted after eating a tortilla chip. When Wolobah got to the high school, her son showed her an image on his phone of what made him sick - a single "extremely hot tortilla chi…