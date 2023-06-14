NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas defenseman Alec Martinez, left, hands the Stanley Cup to goalie Jonathan Quick after the Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Tuesday’s Cup clincher. Martinez and Quick were teammates on the 2008-09 (AHL) Manchester Monarchs, then teammates on two Cup champions with the Los Angeles Kings.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

With a 9-3 home victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals Tuesday night, the Vegas Golden Knights became the fastest team to win a title in the NHL’s modern history.

Forward and team captain Mark Stone had a hat trick for Vegas, goalie Adin Hill included some huge early stops in his 32 saves, and Jack Eichel notched three assists to boost his NHL postseason-leading total to 20. Jonathan Marchessault, whose assist Tuesday for the Golden Knights ran his playoff point-scoring streak to 10 games, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. His 25 points were just behind Eichel’s 26 for the postseason lead.