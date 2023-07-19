HOYLAKE, England — Tommy Fleetwood will be on familiar territory at Hoylake as he bids to become the first Englishman to win the British Open since Nick Faldo in 1992.
Fleetwood was born in Southport, around 30 miles north of Royal Liverpool, and the world No. 21 would be a popular champion after a couple of near-misses.
“It’s nice to have a week that feels so close to home,” Fleetwood said on Wednesday. “Course is great. It’s changed a lot since the last Open (in 2014).”
The 32-year-old finished second in the 2019 British Open at Portrush and tied for fourth 12 months ago at St. Andrews.
“As soon as the week starts, you start sort of feeling The Open atmosphere, which you always think is very, very cool,” Fleetwood said.
“I’ve imagined winning it about a million times probably. Winning a major is a dream, winning The Open is a huge, huge dream. Having the opportunity to do it so close to where you grew up is something that’s very unique and very special.”
Fleetwood will play the first two rounds at Hoylake with American world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Australian Adam Scott, both former Masters champions.
Rory searching
The last time Royal Liverpool Golf Club hosted the British Open, two of golf’s brightest young stars rose to the top. Rory McIlroy won his third major and Rickie Fowler tied for second.
Cut to present day, and McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the British Open and the PGA Championship that summer of 2014, while Fowler has fought through career trials and tribulations while searching for his first.
McIlroy and Fowler will chase a major breakthrough beginning Thursday in Hoylake, England.
McIlroy won the Scottish Open on Sunday for his second title of the season, and the Northern Irishman is certain to be a fan favorite on the British Isles. He finished second to Wyndham Clark at the U.S. Open last month.
Fowler kicked off the U.S. Open with a 62, the lowest score in the championship’s history (Xander Schauffele matched it 20 minutes later), before fading to a finish. Then he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month, his first victory of any kind in more than four years.
“I think regardless of whether I won (the Scottish) or not, I would have come in here confident with the way I’ve played over the last sort of month and a half,” McIlroy said. “My game feels like it’s in good shape, but I think seeing the way I played last week and being able to control my ball in pretty difficult conditions, and I feel good about that coming into this week.”
However, Royal Liverpool will play rather differently than it did when McIlroy and Fowler found success in 2014. Formerly a par 72, the course is now a par 71 as the 10th hole has been changed from a par 5 to a long par 4.
Nos. 15-18 were revamped, as well, to form an entertaining closing stretch. Nos. 15 and 18 are par 5s exceeding 600 yards; No. 17 is a new par 3, short but challenging, with a rounded green described by Spaniard Jon Rahm as a “turtle shell.”
Cameron Smith of Australia is the defending champion, returning the Claret Jug this week after beating McIlroy and Viktor Hovland of Norway last year at historic St Andrews.
Moments after that victory, Smith evaded a question about rumors he was joining LIV Golf, but Smith did eventually sign up for the breakaway league. He arrives at Royal Liverpool off a victory at LIV Golf London.
“I think I’m actually a better golfer now than what I was last year,” Smith said. “I think the stuff that I had to clean up is progressing.”
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Masters champion Rahm and 2021 Open champion Collin Morikawa