PGA: The Open Championship - Practice Round

Tommy Fleetwood hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during a practice round on Wednesday at the British Open.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

HOYLAKE, England — Tommy Fleetwood will be on familiar territory at Hoylake as he bids to become the first Englishman to win the British Open since Nick Faldo in 1992.

Fleetwood was born in Southport, around 30 miles north of Royal Liverpool, and the world No. 21 would be a popular champion after a couple of near-misses.