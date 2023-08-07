BOSTON — Lefty Chris Sale likely will be activated from the 60-day injured list to rejoin the Red Sox starting rotation this week.
“Most likely he starts Friday,” manager Alex Cora said Monday before Boston’s game against the Royals.
Sale tossed 4⅓ scoreless innings in his second rehab outing for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday at Syracuse. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out seven. He threw 53 pitches, 38 for strikes. He has been out since June 1 with a stress reaction in his left shoulder blade. The 34-year-old has a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts for the Red Sox this season but he posted a 2.87 ERA (47 innings, 15 earned runs) in his final eight starts before landing on the IL.
“We feel comfortable with him going, so there’s a good chance it’s Friday,” Cora said.
Cora added that usually Sale likes to see how he feels the second day after he pitches.
“The soreness and all that,” Cora said. “If everything goes the right way, and we feel it will, it will be Friday.”
Garrett Whitlock (elbow bone bruise) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. He’s scheduled to pitch three innings. He likely will need just the one appearance before Boston activates him. He will be used as a multi-inning reliever when he returns.
Tanner Houck (facial fracture), who struggled in his first rehab start Saturday, will pitch again Thursday for Worcester. The righty gave up two runs, three hits and three walks while striking out three in 1⅔ innings for Worcester at Syracuse. He struggled with repeating his mechanics.
“Obviously with all the moving parts and how he works with his delivery and all that stuff, we have to make sure we are on point,” Cora said. “Thursday might be his last one. But maybe there’s another one. It all depends how he feels.”
