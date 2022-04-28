The two people found dead in a Gorham home early Tuesday were both shot dead, and the state's medical examiner has ruled both deaths homicides.
The state Attorney General's Office identified the two dead as Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42.
The Attorney General's Office said Banks lived at the North Main Street home in Gorham where the two were found, and described Labelle as an "acquaintance" in a news release.
The state's Chief Medical Examiner, Jennie V. Duval performed autopsies for both Banks and Labelle Thursday. Duval determined Banks was killed by a gunshot wound, and Labelle died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Duval ruled both deaths homicides.
Police are still investigating the deaths, and have not announced any arrests.
