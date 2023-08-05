NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club have suspended driver Noah Gragson indefinitely over his activity on social media, they announced Saturday.
While his social media actions were not specified, ESPN reported that a screen shot taken from Gragson’s Instagram account showed that he had liked a meme that mocked George Floyd. Floyd is the Black man who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis in 2020.
ESPN said it was not clear if that post was why Gragson, 25, was suspended.
Whatever it was, Gragson acknowledged in a Twitter post on Saturday that his social media activity was improper.
“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” he wrote. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”
His team, Legacy Motor Club, said it had suspended him for “actions that do not represent the values of our team.” NASCAR also announced his suspension, citing violations of conduct codes in the NASCAR rule book.
“NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson,” NASCAR said. “Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”
Legacy Motor Club said Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 Legacy MC Chevrolet this weekend Michigan in place of Gragson.
Gragson is in his first full season as a Cup Series driver. He is in 33rd place in the standings and has no top-10 finishes.
