WASHINGTON — The Atlanta grand jury that probed ex-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election meddling heard a taped telephone call he placed to Georgia’s Republican House leader seeking to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in that swing state, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Wednesday.

The existence of such a recording, or that it was played for the 23-member special grand jury during the course of its eight-month investigation, has not been previously reported.