If you need yet another excuse to drink a cup of coffee, International Coffee Day, a day to celebrate the world’s most popular beverage, is right around the corner
The first International Coffee Day was Oct. 1, 2015, and it was launched in Milan, Italy, by the International Coffee Organization.
According to the ICO, “Every year on 1 October, the world comes together to celebrate coffee and recognise the millions of people across the globe — from farmers, to roasters, baristas, coffee shop owners and more — who work hard to create and serve the beverage we all love.”
I use a French press to make coffee and usually have a little extra coffee left over. I hate wasting perfectly good coffee, so in the summer I pour what’s left into a jar and stick it in the refrigerator for iced coffee.
When it gets colder outside, I’ll use leftover coffee to add to my recipes for baked beans or tiramisu.
But I recently heard about coffee gelatin and decided that was something I wanted to try to make. You can slice the gelatin up and add it to a mixture of sweetened condensed milk and cream or evaporated milk for a creamy coffee dessert.
If you’re vegan, you can swap out the gelatin for agar agar, which is made from red algae (gelatin is made from animal collagen) and get the same result, then mix it into sweetened coconut cream.
Another unusual way to use leftover coffee is to make coffee baked eggs. I came across a recipe from the late 1700s for making coffee eggs. I was skeptical.
You mix sweetened coffee into egg yolks, pour it into a mold then bake it. The result is similar to a custard, and it was unexpectedly delicious.
If you’re looking for other ways to enjoy coffee, try using ground coffee to make a spice rub for steak. The rich flavor can be an excellent and unique enhancement to meats.
Coffee Gelatin
1 (.25 oz) package unflavored gelatin
2 cups strong brewed coffee
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons hot water
Add hot water to a saucepan then add the gelatin. Stir to dissolve. Add sugar and coffee then set over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for five minutes. Pour mixture into an 8-inch baking dish and put in the refrigerator to set for 5 to 6 hours.
Coffee Gelatin (vegan version)
4 cups strong brewed coffee
4 tablespoons agar agar
1/4 cup monk fruit sweetener
Add the coffee, monk fruit sweetener and agar agar to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently, then lower the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 5 minutes. Pour mixture into an 8-inch glass baking dish and place in the refrigerator to set for 5 to 6 hours.
Coffee Baked Eggs
4 egg yolks
8 ounces strong brewed coffee, room temperature
3 tablespoons sugar
Butter for buttering molds
Add egg yolks, coffee and sugar to a bowl and whisk together until the sugar is dissolved. Butter 6 ramekins (you can also use buttered muffin tins for a mold) then pour the egg mixture evenly into the ramekins. Place in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for about 25 minutes or until the eggs have set.
Coffee Rubbed Steak
1 1/2 tablespoons ground coffee
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
4 teaspoons dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon ancho chile powder
3 teaspoons Kosher salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 (4 to 6-ounce portions) beef filet or sirloin steak
Add coffee, pepper, paprika, brown sugar, coriander, chili powder and salt to a small bowl and mix together with a fork.
Generously sprinkle the beef on all sides with the spice mix and set on a plate. Cover with plastic wrap and set in the refrigerator to rest for about 4 hours.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Set an ovenproof skillet on the stovetop over medium-high heat. Add butter and olive oil.
When the butter is melted, set the steaks in the skillet and sear for two minutes on each side to create a crust.
Transfer the pan to the preheated oven and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, then check the internal temperature. For a medium-rare steak, the temperature should be 135 degrees; for a steak cooked medium, 145 degrees.