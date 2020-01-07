Several years ago when gluten-free food products started hitting the grocery store shelves, I thought it was just a passing fad. But if anything, the world of gluten-free food is expanding.
Gluten is a mixture of proteins found in wheat, barley and rye. For people who suffer from Celiac disease, it is necessary to avoid anything containing gluten because it can damage the small intestine. Some people, even if they do not have Celiac, choose to avoid foods containing gluten because they feel better if they do.
It’s more common now to find flours like almond, rice and chickpea for use in baking and cooking.
Also, those who can’t use wheat flour can often substitute oat flour (make sure the package label indicates it is gluten-free), which often works in baked goods.
I like to use a mixture of oat and buckwheat flour to make banana bread. The combination creates a substantial and nutritious loaf. Buckwheat is naturally gluten-free and is higher in Vitamin B than wheat and boasts other minerals such as potassium and iron. It’s also grown right next door in Maine so using buckwheat flour supports the regional economy.
If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to come up with a gluten-free snack, try making granola. I love having granola on hand to add to yogurt or to use as a topping for a fruit crumble.
Cashew currant energy bites are another easy-to-make gluten-free snack. They don’t even need to be baked. Just use a food processor to blend together date paste, almond butter, oats, cashews and currants.
You can also modify the basic recipe to suit your taste. For example try substituting raisins for currants or almonds for the cashews.
Try one of these recipes on Jan. 13 — National Gluten-Free Day.
For more information, go to Celiac Disease Foundation: https://celiac.org
Cranberry Cashew Chia Energy Bites
1/2 cup almond (or peanut) butter
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup old fashioned oats
1/4 cup date paste
1 tablespoon goji berries
1/4 cup cashews
1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons chia seeds
Add the oat flour to a food processor and process until it looks like a coarse powder. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside. Repeat the same process with the cashews.
Add the dried cranberries and goji berries to the food processor and process until roughly chopped. Add the date paste and pulse several times, then add the almond butter, oats, cashews, and chocolate chips. Pulse several times until the ingredients begin to stick together and form a dough ball.
Add chia seeds to a shallow bowl. Scoop a generous tablespoonful of the dough and shape into a ball. Roll the ball in the chia seeds. Repeat with remaining dough. Store in an airtight container.
Gluten-Free Banana Bread
3 ripe bananas, mashed
1 cup buckwheat flour
3/4 cup oat flour
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 eggs
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking powder
In a large bowl, whisk together the bananas, sugar, honey, eggs, oil and vanilla. In a separate bowl, whisk together buckwheat flour, oat flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.
Spray a loaf pan with cooking spray and pour the bread mixture into the pan. Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees; bake for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool for 5 to 10 minutes before removing from pan and cooling on a wire rack.
Honey Almond Granola with Currants
3 1/2 cups rolled oats (check for “gluten-free” on the label)
3/4 cup currants (or dried cranberries)
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup almonds, chopped
1/3 cup coconut oil
1/2 cup honey
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 teaspoons cinnamon
Add oats, almonds, cinnamon, salt and currants to a bowl and mix to combine. Add the honey, coconut oil, vanilla and brown sugar to a separate bowl and stir to combine. Add the honey mixture to the oat mixture; use hands to mix well.
Heat oven to 300 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the oat mixture onto the baking sheet in an even layer and set in the oven to bake for 10 minutes. Remove the granola from the oven and stir. Set in oven again and bake for additional 10 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Store in an airtight container.